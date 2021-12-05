State-of-the-art swim center coming to Kyle

KYLE (KXAN) — A new state-of-the-art swim center is coming to Kyle.

A Kyle Economic Development release announced on Dec. 3 that Nitro Swimming was coming to the area. Nitro will break ground in January 2022 on an approximately 40,000 square foot building that will be located on the east side of FM 1626, north of Kohlers Crossing.

The grand opening for the swim center is expected to take place in late 2022.

“We are excited to have a business like Nitro Swimming join our growing and thriving business community,” Kyle Economic Development Director Diana Blank-Torres said in a statement. “They are bringing a unique industry of destination recreation as well as a top-tier swim safety center to our region that will further strengthen our local economic diversity.”

The center will feature two pools, an instructional pool and an Olympic size competition pool. It will also offer indoor deck space, a viewing area and have the capacity to host various swim meets with approximately 400 to 500 athletes.

“Nitro’s mission statement is very straightforward and we live by it every day: ‘Visible improvement, delivered with passion and joy, every day,’” Mike Koleber said in a statement. “Our goal is to make each swimmer a little better every day and it doesn’t matter who that swimmer is — a beginner or a competitive athlete.”

For more information about Nitro Swimming or the City of Kyle Economic Development, visit this website .

