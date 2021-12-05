ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

Man who went missing in San Marcos found safe

By City News Service
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1az6qa_0dErVnlb00

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced they have located the man who went missing in San Marcos Sunday.

Before Michael Silverstein was found, a helicopter announcement asked residents for their help in locating the at-risk man who was last seen at around noon in the area of Rock Springs Road and Woodland Parkway in San Marcos.

Rain, wind, mountain snow forecast for next week

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Marcos, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Sports
San Marcos, CA
Sports
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
San Marcos, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#The Man Who#City News Service Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy