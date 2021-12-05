ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Strong winds late Sunday to Monday

By Anna Meyers
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGbCC_0dErV7yS00

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 5TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 5TH: 24°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4: 36 PM

Sunday started off with partly cloudy skies and cloud covering increasing through the day.

Several of our counties here have a wind advisory beginning at 10 PM Sunday and ending at 7 PM Monday.

Wind advisory in effect Sunday night into Monday for portions of the Twin Tiers

It was issued for south winds 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds could pick up as soon as 8 pm so be sure to secure loose objects. Those not in the advisory could still see winds from the south between 10-20 miles per hour with gusts around 30 to 40 miles per hour.

Overnight tonight we will have mostly cloudy skies with rain showers likely, especially after 4 AM. Winds will be strong tonight with gusts under the advisory up to 55 miles per hour and others not under it up to 30 miles per hour. We will have warm air from the south ushered in along with a warm front moving through, this brings the overnight low around 40 degrees. The rain chance lingers throughout tomorrow.

Tomorrow afternoon and morning winds will stay strong and a strong cold front will move through around 2:00 to 3:00 PM. Wind gusts will finally decrease later Monday night behind the front. Dry weather for the week aside from chances of light snow on Wednesday with high pressure in place most of the week.

MONDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY, WINDY
HIGH: 55 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW
HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN
HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW
HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The KEY

Snoqualmie Pass I-90 Getting Hammered with Up to 50 Inches of Snow

If you're planning to drive to the west side of the mountains this week, make sure you're prepared with chains, plenty of fuel, a bathroom stop before you go, and some snacks. If you have an all-wheel-drive vehicle it shouldn't be a problem. If you're not confident driving in the snow you might want to postpone the trip or take a plane or train.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow
CBS Sacramento

Rain, Snow, Freezing Temperatures On Deck For Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several days of wet weather are in store for Northern California. Periods of light to moderate rain started in the valley Wednesday night. The Sierra is also expected to see periods of moderate to heavy snow, and chain controls are already in place along Interstate 80 and Highway 50. Periods of wet weather are forecast to continue at least through early next week. Mountain snow & Valley rain return tonight-Thursday. Dry & colder weather are forecast for the weekend, then wetter weather is likely Sunday-early next week. Stay tuned for forecast updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VFInjwSWO5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 8,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Post-Bulletin

Heavy snow today and tonight

Snow amounts in the southeastern part of the state will range from 4-8" with the possibility of some getting up to 10". The snow looks to continue overnight with a slight chance of light snow lingering into daybreak Saturday. The rest of the weekend is shaping up to be mostly sunny and quiet. Highs will stay in the 20s tomorrow with mid-30s expected Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
WOOD

High winds expected Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A powerful storm system will move through West Michigan on Saturday and the biggest hazard it will generate is wind. Winds will be strong enough to cause scattered power outages and 7 to 12 foot waves on the shore of Lake Michigan. A high...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
kbsi23.com

NWS watching for possible severe weather Friday night

(KBSI) – Meteorologists at the National Weather Service have their eyes on possible severe weather Friday night. NWS Paducah experts will host a Facebook live at 3 p.m. on Friday to discuss the potential significant severe weather event unfolding later today into tonight across the region. Storms are expected...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

Strong Winds, Freezing Rain, And Thunderstorms Are All Possible On Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s December and that means we can get multiple seasons over a span of days. But how about a few seasons over a few hours? That’s likely how Saturday will play out with freezing drizzle to thunderstorms. That’s why we’ve issued a Storm Watch Weather Alert. Friday will be as average of a December day as you get. Morning temperatures start off near freezing before rebounding into the mid-to-low 40s. Most of the day will be fairly overcast, but a few rays of sunshine may sneak through as we approach sunset. Overnight, temperatures will fall below freezing in some...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Severe Weather Expected This Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. By this afternoon we make it to the mid-50s with a little drizzle and mostly cloudy. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Light rain showers arrive this evening and then heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and gusty winds by Saturday morning. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Overnight wind gusts will be around 25 mph and temperatures will stay mild in the mid-40s Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center There’s nothing to sugar-coat here, Saturday morning won’t be pretty....
PITTSBURGH, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy