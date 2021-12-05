ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

BREAKING: State Police on scene of two crashes on I-55

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419ILt_0dErUnjO00

Update at 7:24 p.m. on 12/5/2021 — Authorities now say the roadway has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open.  Please proceed with caution as normal traffic flow resumes.

An additional crash on northbound I-55 at the Stevenson Drive exit has traffic backed up for several more additional miles. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route of travel.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a car crash on northbound Interstate 55 at Clear Lake Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to either seek an alternate route or slow down and use caution while traveling through the area.

Troopers said at least one person was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Body found in trash load identified

SPRINGFIELD – The man whose body was found in a load of trash on Thursday has been identified. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the man is 58-year-old Lee Roy Stewart of Springfield. The preliminary results of an autopsy indicate that Stewart died from crushing injuries consistent with equipment used on garbage trucks. The final […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Deputies: Human remains found in a load of trash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they found human remains in a load of trash that was recently delivered to the Waste Management facility. Sangamon County Deputies were dispatched to 3000 East Ash Street at around 10:18 a.m. on Thursday in response to a report of human remains found. Officers said staff at the Waste […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Impaired driving enforcement to be increased ahead of Christmas

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – With Christmas approaching, law enforcement agencies throughout the state are gearing up to enforce impaired driving laws as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The Decatur Police Department will be one of those participating agencies. “Driving impaired, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, can have […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Southbound I-57 reopened after semi-truck crash

Update at 7:46 p.m. on 12/8/21 — All southbound lanes on I-57 are open at milepost 181. Northbound I-57 is still blocked with traffic being diverted to Exit 177 at Neoga. Northbound I-57 is expected to be open within one hour. COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Normal, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
Springfield, IL
Sports
WCIA

Chatham Police: School threat investigation leads to an arrest

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said their investigation on Glenwood High School threat has led to a male juvenile being taken into custody. Criminal charges are pending through the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to police officers. Chatham Police stated, “at this time, there is no longer a credible threat to Glenwood High School.”
CHATHAM, IL
WCIA

U of I Police: student assaulted at fraternity house

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that happened last Friday at a fraternity house on the U of I campus. It was reported that someone gave a student an unknown substance that caused the student to fall several times. The student did not consent to taking […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police looking for burglary suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Police Department is asking for help in solving a burglary that happened last month. Officers were called to Wathan’s Auto Repair at 3162 North Woodford Street on Nov. 26 following reports of a burglary. They found evidence of a forced entry to the business and found the cash register […]
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#I 55#Weather#Illinois State Troopers
WCIA

Springfield Police: two arrested after making school threats

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Springfield Police Department arrested two 15-year-old boys on Monday and Tuesday after they both made threats regarding two Springfield high schools. The first threat was directed against Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. On Monday, school administrators contacted the SPD and told them of a bomb threat that was sent via the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Woman charged for making a false police report

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on Tuesday that a Shelbyville woman was charged last week with Disorderly Conduct relating to a false police report she made. The charge alleges that on Nov. 24, Kelly Love knowingly reported a gun theft to the Shelbyville Police Department, even though there was […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Bloomington Police looking for missing teenager

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl from Bloomington. Officers say the girl’s name is Cedmyria M. Watson. She was reported missing on Dec. 4 when she left her home without permission and failed to return. Watson is believed to have traveled […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Acid spill at hotel prompts HAZMAT response

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Springfield Fire HAZMAT units were called to the Wyndham Springfield City Centre on Tuesday following an acid spill. Firefighters responded to the hotel at around 2:30 p.m. after two employees experienced breathing difficulties amidst an odor in the building. Investigating, the firefighters discovered that cleaning acid spilled into a sump pit […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Firefighters extinguish crawl space fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Firefighters from the Champaign Fire Department responded to and extinguished a fire at home on Lynwood Drive Tuesday afternoon. Randy Smith, CFD Public Information Officer, said in a press release that firefighters were called to 2004 Lynwood Drive at 12:37 p.m. on Tuesday after the house’s residents reported light smoke inside. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Lane closures to begin for water main installation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Several streets surrounding the Champaign County Courthouse in downtown Urbana will experience lane closures next week as construction crews install a new water main for Illinois American Water. Closures will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 in the following lanes: The westbound lane of East Elm Street between South […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Sewer maintenance to take place on Church Street

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – People driving through downtown Champaign on Friday may experience traffic and parking disruption while construction crews perform maintenance on one street’s sewers. Visu-Sewer Construction, Inc. will be working on Church Street between Randolph and Neil Streets. No traffic lanes will be closed, but the work may affect traffic patterns and parking […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Missing 71-year-old woman has been found

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Christian County Sheriff’s Office has recently informed the public that 71-year-old Rebecca L. Arkebauer has been found. According to officers, the St. Anne Police in Kankakee County were able to locate Mrs. Arkebauer around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. St. Anne Police said thanks to the assistance of Mrs. Arkebauer’s family, […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy