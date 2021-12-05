BREAKING: State Police on scene of two crashes on I-55

Update at 7:24 p.m. on 12/5/2021 — Authorities now say the roadway has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. Please proceed with caution as normal traffic flow resumes.

An additional crash on northbound I-55 at the Stevenson Drive exit has traffic backed up for several more additional miles. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route of travel.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a car crash on northbound Interstate 55 at Clear Lake Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to either seek an alternate route or slow down and use caution while traveling through the area.

Troopers said at least one person was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story.

