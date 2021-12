The PDC Tour Card Holders Qualifier is currently underway, with the last three PDC World Darts Championship spots being on offer during the 'last chance saloon' in Barnsley. The first round The first round has now ended, while the first quarter-finals in each section also have been completed. Jeffrey de Zwaan, Alan Tabern,` Boris Krcmar and Michael Unterbuchner are the first four players to have booked their place in the semi-finals.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO