TRENTON, NJ – Unless you are vaccinated or have a test to prove you don’t have the virus, you won’t be allowed to enter the New Jersey Statehouse. Legislators in Trenton are scheduled to vote on dozens of bills in the chambers of both houses on Thursday, but Senator Joe Pennacchio voiced concerns about a decision by the unelected members of the State Capital Joint Management Commission that could stand in the way.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO