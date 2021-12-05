ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Los Angeles answers the Bengals with 14 unanswered points of their own

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eh7w6_0dErSBbA00

Just when it looked like the Cincinnati Bengals were going to pull off an impressive home comeback, responding to a three-score deficit with 24 unanswered points, the Los Angeles Chargers decided to put together a scoring streak of their own.

Thanks to 14 unanswered points, the Chargers are again up big, holding a 28-22 lead over the Bengals in Cincinnati.

The fourth quarter began with the Bengals driving near midfield, looking to take their first lead of the day. That is when the Los Angeles defense stepped up:

As Joe Mixon looks to test the right side of the Chargers defense, defensive lineman Christian Covington punches the football out of the running back’s hands. Cornerback Tevaughn Campbell is the man on the spot, scooping up the loose football and returning it 61 yards for the score.

The Chargers defense emerged big on the next Bengals’ possession, as Los Angeles forced a three-and-out. The Chargers immediately went to work, ripping off a four-play drive that culminated in this touchdown run from Austin Ekeler:

The scoring play was a bit of redemption for Ekeler, as his pair of fumbles helped the Bengals score their 22 unanswered points. But just when it looked like Ekeler might be the goat, he redeemed himself and pushed the Chargers’ lead to 16.

Of course, this seesaw affair is not over, and the Bengals are currently in the red zone looking to chip away at the Los Angeles lead. Still, if the Chargers go on to pull out the win, this sequence will be critical to the victory.

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Coach Mike Tomlin: Steelers Planning To Start Mason Rudolph But Won’t Rule Out Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are planning to start Mason Rudolph as quarterback against the Chargers, but coach Mike Tomlin said he’ll “leave the light on” for Ben Roethlisberger if he tests negative for COVID-19. “We’re going to build our plan around getting Mason ready to play,” Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference. “We’re going to highlight his talents and skills relative to the opponents we intend to play.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Los Angeles Chargers#Scoop And Score#Chargers#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Chargers: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Bengals

With the Los Angeles Chargers Week 13 matchup being against the Cincinnati Bengals, we’ll have a chance to see Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow go head-to-head in the NFL. Both franchises are making a serious push for a playoff spot, which means this should be a great contest. We take a look at this Chargers-Bengals game with some of our Chargers Week 14 predictions in mind.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals live stream, TV channel, start time, how to watch the NFL

The Los Angeles Chargers will meet the Cincinnati Bengals in NFL action on Sunday afternoon at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Chargers will look to bounce back from a 28-13 loss to the Broncos in their last game as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, the Bengals have won three of their last five home games and will be looking for their 8th win of the season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy