The coming Wednesday was always going to put Rafael Benitez in a peculiar position. Liverpool’s visit to Goodison Park for the first Merseyside Derby of the Premier League season carried the potential for both crowds to sing his name. Even after the early resistance from Evertonians to hiring a manager who used to work on the other side of Stanley Park, sitting fifth after four wins in the opening seven games felt as good a time as any for acceptance. But after a fifth defeat in six on Sunday at the hands of Brentford, it is fair to say...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO