Seahawks sack Jimmy Garoppolo in end zone, tying the game at 23-23

Life with Jimmy Garoppolo as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback is nothing short of a roller coaster ride. With the highs and lows that come with Garoppolo under center, fans are constantly battling mixed emotions about the signal-caller. Of course, fans like him, but many expect more from the $27 million passer. After all, a top paid player should give a higher level of production, right?

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO