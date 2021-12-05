ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now Available on Shudder: Patrick Ridremont’s ‘The Advent Calendar’

By Christine Burnham
pophorror.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow available on Shudder streaming service is a new horror film from director Patrick Ridremont (Dead Man Talking) called The Advent Calendar. The film stars Eugenie Derouand (Inside), Honorine...

www.pophorror.com

thedigitalfix.com

The Advent Calendar review (2021) – a Shudder Christmas horror movie worth trying

‘Tis the season for giving, but what happens when you get more than you asked for? Written and directed by Patrick Ridremont, The Advent Calendar takes a sacred Christmas holiday tradition and gives it a murderous twist in a fun, albeit predictable, and sometimes slow horror movie. Full of morbid yet festive mythos that any fans of Krampus will likely latch onto, the monster movie centres around a cursed German advent calendar, whose tiny doors all bear extraordinary gifts but demand bloody sacrifices in exchange.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

4 New Horror Movies & Shows Releasing This Week Including Shudder’s Christmas Horror ‘The Advent Calendar’

For daily release updates delivered straight to your feed, follow @HorrorCalendar. The holiday season is always a bit of a slow time for the horror genre, but we still have much to look forward to here in the final month of 2021. For starters, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (read Meagan’s review) is now playing in theaters, and big new releases including Halloween Kills: Extended Cut and Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley are still on the way.
MOVIES
Telegraph

In defence of Chanel’s £610 advent calendar

It was the dust bag that did it. Last weekend, Chanel’s debut beauty advent calendar, in the iconic shape of the Chanel No 5 bottle, went viral on TikTok. But for all of the wrong reasons. One TikToker in particular, Californian-based Elise Harmon, bought the $825 calendar in America (which...
BEAUTY & FASHION
