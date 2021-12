2021 hasn't been kind to the Seahawks. For much of this season, Pete Carroll's squad has been at unprecedented junctures for all the wrong reasons. They currently sit at 3-7, their worst start through 10 games since Carroll was hired in 2010, they were shut out this year for the first time since 2011 and they started someone other than Russell Wilson at quarterback for the first time since 2011 as well.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO