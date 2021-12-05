ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Can Auburn land Darrius Clemons?

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuLya_0dErNYBu00

The recruitment of Darrius Clemons has taken another twist.

Clemons has had a dramatic and unpredictable recruitment, but Auburn may be able to reenter the picture for the talented wide receiver.

Auburn was at one point seen as the leader for the 4-star wide receiver but then Auburn fired his primary recruiter and position coach Cornelius Williams and Oregon ramped up their recruitment of the Portland, Oregon native.

This led to the Ducks becoming the leader and Auburn seemingly falling out of the race. However, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal is heavily rumored to be heading to Miami to become the head coach of the Hurricanes. Also, Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead has accepted the Akron head coaching job. This has opened the door for Auburn and the Tigers will look to capitalize on the turmoil in Oregon.

It will be very important for Auburn to visit Clemons and it is worth mentioning the Tigers have yet to hire an offensive coordinator after moving on from Mike Boob, something that could impact Clemons.

Landing Clemons would be a major boost for Auburn’s recruiting class, Clemons is rated as the 22nd best receiver and 147th best recruit overall in the 247Sports composite ranking. He would become Auburn’s highest-ranked recruit. Auburn’s recruiting class currently ranks 12th in the SEC and 33rd in the country and has commitments from 4-star athlete Omari Kelly and 3-star receiver Jay Fair.

Comments / 0

Related
Battalion Texas AM

Clemons shines one last time

In a dungeon-esque closet masquerading as a visitors’ media room at the south end of Tiger Stadium, graduate defensive end Micheal Clemons walked through the door protected by a stern security guard, over which the athlete towered. The room, tucked away in the catacombs of the stadium's tunnels, was partially closed off by a broken door that let in the revelry of elated LSU fans, much to the dismay of the small array of media members inside. As he walked in, Clemons, both in personality and stature, seemed to fill and silence the entire stadium.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bama Survives at Auburn...Partially

Alabama rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime at Auburn, eventually winning the rivalry game and improving to 11-1. It survived the scare and advances to the SEC Championship, where a win over No. 1 Georgia would send it to the College Football Playoff. Here’s the thing, though. Saturday’s...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama vs. Auburn Predictions

Alabama football will look to pick up a win over the Auburn Tigers in the 86th Iron Bowl Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast live on CBS. The staff at Touchdown Alabama provide their predictions and analysis of the game. STEPHEN M. SMITH...
ALABAMA STATE
Dothan Eagle

Harsin expresses commitment to Auburn

According to Bryan Harsin, he’s in no hurry to leave Auburn. Harsin expressed his intent to stay with the Tigers on Saturday night shortly after the team’s 24-22 quadruple-overtime loss to No. 3 Alabama. Harsin’s comments come amid rumors that the first-year Auburn head coach could be considered for the same position at Washington.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Auburn OC Rhett Lashlee reportedly lands FBS head coaching job

SMU appears to have moved quickly to fill its vacant head coaching spot with Sonny Dykes set to head from Dallas to Fort Worth to take over at TCU. According to 247Sports, the Mustangs have hired Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee for the role. The 38-year-old Lashlee is in his 2nd season with the Hurricanes.
FORT WORTH, TX
Scarlet Nation

Rhym down to Auburn and LSU

Auburn has been pushing hard to try and flip LSU CB commit JaDarian Rhym and an Iron Bowl visit was the next big step for Auburn. Rhym was on campus for a game earlier this season and was back for the Iron Bowl on an unofficial visit. The Iron Bowl,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Moorhead
Person
Mario Cristobal
Gwinnett Daily Post

Georgia Tech football hires Chip Long as offensive coordinator

Chip Long, who was rated as one of college football’s top offensive coordinators while leading high-powered offenses at Memphis and Notre Dame from 2016-19, has been hired as Georgia Tech football’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, head coach Geoff Collins announced on Sunday. A 16-year Division I coaching veteran,...
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

Jalen Hurts names his favorite for Heisman Trophy

While many might’ve been losing hope in Bryce Young and his chances for the Heisman, Jalen Hurts emphatically supported the sophomore Tide quarterback on Saturday. Young took seven sacks and he threw his fourth pick of the season versus Auburn but his end-of-game performance is what people will remember. Bryce...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Auburn#Ducks#Tigers#Sec
247Sports

Grades: Auburn

BamaOnLine.com hands out position grades for the third-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide following its 24-22 win over Auburn. Game management issues in a hostile environment and a third-quarter floater that was intercepted (his first pick since Oct. 9) were among some of the negatives for Bryce Young. Still, when the situation was at its most dire, the sophomore responded by completing 10 fourth-quarter passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. All of that, by the way, with Jameson Williams on the sideline.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five ways Auburn's offense can improve with a new coordinator

Mike Bobo has officially been let go by Auburn. Now, the offense faces several questions heading into the offseason. First, obviously, the Tigers need to find a new offensive coordinator. Who that may be is still undecided. Second, there are questions about the efficiencies and the decisions that will be made for the offense in the future. Schematically, what changes for the Tigers? Is it similar to what Bobo ran? What does the team need to do to improve? Which players benefit the most from the upcoming changes?
FOOTBALL
eagleeyeauburn.com

Auburn in the NFL: Week 12

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - Auburn has produced many NFL players through the years, and on a weekly basis you will see many players shine for their respective teams. Marlon Davidson was able to get a fumble recovery, and long snapper Josh Harris was able to get a tackle in their 21-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma Sooners coordinator makes surprise decision

Multiple assistant coaches have left the Oklahoma staff after Lincoln Riley left the Sooners to become the next head coach of the USC Trojans. But it appears that new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was able to keep a valuable part of the Sooners’ staff in Norman. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Oklahoma run game coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh is expected to remain on Venables’ staff instead of leaving for Riley and USC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ucfknights.com

UCF Falls to No. 21 Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – It was a tale of two halves for the UCF men's basketball team (4-2) Wednesday night in Auburn, Alabama as the Knights fell, 85-68, to the No. 21 ranked Tigers (6-1) after being outscored by 14 points in the second half. "We have to play with more...
AUBURN, AL
Portland Tribune

Clemons, Miller, Bennett head list of Metro League football all-stars

Jesuit head coach Ken Potter earns Coach of the Year honors after leading the Crusaders to a Metro title. Westview receiver Darrius Clemons is one of the state's best high school football players and one of the best receivers in the country, which is why it was a natural move for the Metro League coaches to honor Clemons as the league's Offensive Player of the Year.
TUALATIN, OR
Auburn Plainsman

Previewing Auburn versus Yale

Nov. 12, 2021; Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl during a game against Louisiana Monroe from Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala. On the heels of Auburn’s commanding victory over UCF, the Tigers continue their two-game homestand on Saturday against Yale. To many, if not most Auburn fans, the Yale Bulldogs are...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy