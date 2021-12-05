ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Gambia President Barrow wins re-election in post-Jammeh vote

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia’s President Adama Barrow has secured his re-election with a comfortable margin over his opposition in a vote that set the bar for a new chapter in the small West African nation’s democracy. Barrow won about 53% of the vote in Saturday’s election, according to...

