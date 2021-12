BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of firing a gun in Brockton early Friday morning was taken into custody after barricading himself in an apartment, police said. Kenny Rodrigues, 27, of Brockton, is slated to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to Brockton police.

BROCKTON, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO