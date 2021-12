November has come and gone and the Phoenix Suns (18-3) are still rolling and are now tied with the Golden State Warriors (18-3) for the best record in the League. Last night the two best teams in the League faced off, with the Suns outlasting the Warriors 104-96, tying the Suns’ franchise record of 17 consecutive wins. According to StatMuse, the Suns are 12-1 against opponents with a record of .500 and above, the best in the League.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO