Virginia State

Boston Bound: SMU set for Fenway Bowl against Virginia

By Billy Embody
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMU will play Virginia in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. CT on ESPN, it was announced on Sunday. The Mustangs face the Cavaliers with two things in common, both teams are in the middle of coaching changes. Sonny Dykes left SMU for TCU and...

247sports.com

Tulsa World

TU overcomes slow start to down SMU, earn bowl eligibility

DALLAS — At this point, significant deficits mean nothing to the University of Tulsa. What happened on a cold and rainy Saturday at Ford Stadium was the perfect ending to the regular season, a 34-31 comeback victory against American Athletic Conference rival SMU that occurred in true Hurricane fashion. “That’s...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa tops SMU 34-31 to become bowl eligible

DALLAS — Davis Brin passed for 244 yards and a touchdown, three different ball carriers also scored, and Tulsa fended off SMU 34-31 in a see-saw game to end the regular season Saturday that made the Golden Hurricane bowl eligible. Zack Long kicked field goals of 36 and 27 yards...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa World

Tulsa at SMU: Hurricane seeking bowl eligibility in last game

After a rough start to the season, the University of Tulsa is playing for something significant in the final week. With a victory Saturday at SMU, the Hurricane will reach bowl eligibility despite dropping four of its first five games. “This is what we’ve worked hard to get to,” TU...
TULSA, OK
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Boston, VA
Local
Virginia Football
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
umterps.com

BOWL BOUND! Terps Top Rutgers, 40-16

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- Maryland will be heading back to a bowl game for the first time since the 2016 season as the Terps beat Rutgers, 40-16, on Saturday at SHI Stadium. The Terps finished the regular season at 6-6 and will learn their bowl destination on Sunday, Dec. 5. Quarterback...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Concludes Season Against SMU

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa volleyball team concluded the 2021 campaign Friday afternoon at the Reynolds Center, dropping the regular season finale in four sets to SMU, 25-18, 25-27, 28-26, 26-24. Tulsa finished the year 14-15 overall, 9-11 in American Athletic Conference play, while SMU improved to 18-12, 14-6 in AAC play. TU and SMU split the season series 1-1. Maggie Hembree finished her Tulsa career strong, tallying 14 kills on .542 hitting percentage. Hembree, who graduated from Jenks High School, finished the season with 233 kills on .294 hitting percentage. Callie Cook, who is the school's all-time blocks leader, had nine kills and five block assists.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa World

Three takeaways from TU's bowl-clinching 34-31 win against SMU

In a media-availability session two weeks ago, University of Tulsa safety TieNeal Martin promised he would get more interceptions in the late stage of the season. “Some of the plays that I’ve had this year were right in the bread basket,” he said. “I feel like that’s just me having to focus in on catching the ball. … That’s what I’m going to do these last few games.”
TULSA, OK
the university of hawai'i system

Rainbow Warriors bound for EasyPost Hawaiʻi Bowl

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa football team has accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 EasyPost Hawaiʻi Bowl where they will meet the University of Memphis. Kick-off is 3 p.m., on Christmas Eve, at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.
HONOLULU, HI
Person
Sonny Dykes
Person
Bronco Mendenhall
Person
Rhett Lashlee
testudotimes.com

Testudo Times Podcast: Bowl Game Bound

On this episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, Dylan Spilko and Sam Oshtry go over Maryland men’s basketball’s trip to the Bahamas as well as Maryland football’s sixth win of the season. There’s plenty of news going on with Maryland sports and you can listen to all of it here...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Santa Maria Times

Minnesota set to play West Virginia in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Minnesota (8-4, Big Ten) vs. West Virginia (6-6, Big 12), Dec. 28, 10:15 p.m. ET. Minnesota: LB Jack Gibbens, team-leading 86 tackles, 4 1/2 tackles-for-loss, three pass break-ups. West Virginia: RB Leddie Brown, 1,065 yards rushing, 13 touchdowns. NOTABLE. Minnesota: Five Minnesota offensive linemen earned all-Big Ten honors of some...
MINNESOTA STATE
nbc25news.com

U of M, MSU bowl bound

FLINT, Mich. - The games are set for both Michigan State and the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan State is heading to the Peach Bowl, and the Michigan Wolverines are heading to the Orange Bowl. Michigan State will take on Pittsburgh on Dec. 30 ( 6:30 P.M. CT) in Atlanta Georgia. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
#Fenway Bowl#Smu#Football Games#American Football#Espn#Mustangs#Cavaliers#Tcu#Uva
kmyu.tv

Utah's 1st Rose Bowl set up against Pasadena veteran Ohio St

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Utah and Ohio State will meet for the first time in 35 years in the 108th edition of the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. The 10-3 Utes secured their first appearance in the Granddaddy of Them All with a 38-10 victory over Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game.
UTAH STATE
Vacaville Reporter

Nevada football team bound for Quick Lane Bowl

The Nevada football team has accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 Quick Lane Bowl where the Wolf Pack will meet Western Michigan out of the Mid-American Conference. Kickoff is 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 at the home of the Detroit Lions, Ford Field, in Detroit, Mich. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.
NEVADA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Bears Sugar Bowl-bound against Ole Miss

Baylor obviously likes the taste of Sugar. So much that the Bears are headed to the Sugar Bowl for the second time in three seasons. With Saturday’s 21-16 win over Oklahoma State to capture the Big 12 championship, the Bears earned a Sugar Bowl berth against Ole Miss at 7:45 p.m. on New Year’s Day at the Superdome in New Orleans.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
sunny95.com

Buckeyes Rose Bowl-bound

COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes will face Utah for the first time in 35 years in the 108th edition of the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. Ohio State had hopes of appearing in the College Football Playoff for the third straight season after being in the top four most of the season. But the Buckeyes were knocked out of contention with a 42-27 loss at Michigan and dropping to sixth in the final CFP rankings of the season.
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Football
Football
Sports
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
virginia.edu

Cavaliers Accept Invitation to Inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl

The University of Virginia (6-6) will face Southern Methodist University (8-4) from the American Athletic Conference in the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl, to be played Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. in historic Fenway Park. The game will be televised on ESPN. Boston-based Wasabi Technologies is the title sponsor for the...
BOSTON, VA
Daily Item

Nittany Lions Outback Bowl-bound

STATE COLLEGE — The Nittany Lions are headed to the Sunshine State for the holidays. Penn State on Sunday accepted a bid to play No. 21 Arkansas in the Outback Bowl, which will be played on January 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on ABC.
TAMPA, FL

