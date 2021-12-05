Boston Bound: SMU set for Fenway Bowl against Virginia

COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes will face Utah for the first time in 35 years in the 108th edition of the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. Ohio State had hopes of appearing in the College Football Playoff for the third straight season after being in the top four most of the season. But the Buckeyes were knocked out of contention with a 42-27 loss at Michigan and dropping to sixth in the final CFP rankings of the season.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO