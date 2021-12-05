Boston Bound: SMU set for Fenway Bowl against Virginia

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa volleyball team concluded the 2021 campaign Friday afternoon at the Reynolds Center, dropping the regular season finale in four sets to SMU, 25-18, 25-27, 28-26, 26-24. Tulsa finished the year 14-15 overall, 9-11 in American Athletic Conference play, while SMU improved to 18-12, 14-6 in AAC play. TU and SMU split the season series 1-1. Maggie Hembree finished her Tulsa career strong, tallying 14 kills on .542 hitting percentage. Hembree, who graduated from Jenks High School, finished the season with 233 kills on .294 hitting percentage. Callie Cook, who is the school's all-time blocks leader, had nine kills and five block assists.
