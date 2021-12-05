ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs Beat Warriors

iheart.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Antonio Spurs defeated the Golden State Warriors, 112-107 on Saturday night. Dejounte Murray recorded 23 points,...

woai.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Bulls forward blasts team for blindsiding him with trade

The Chicago Bulls’ front office is no longer run by the infamous “GarPax” tandem (Gar Forman and John Paxson), but they are still finding ways to make negative headlines. San Antonio Spurs forward Thaddeus Young ripped the Bulls this week for the way that they handled trading him. Young went...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Spurs squander big lead but show poise in the clutch to beat the Celtics

The Spurs snapped a six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion with a close 96-88 win against the Celtics. After leading by as many as 24 points, San Antonio let Boston come back in the fourth quarter, but Dejounte Murray and Derrick came up big in the clutch to lead the team to victory.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors

The basketball world’s 2-year reprieve from the dominance of the Golden State Warriors appears to have reached its conclusion early on in the 2021-2022 campaign. After nearly sneaking into the playoffs last season as the lower seed no one wants to play against when April rolls around, they”ve come back with a few tweaks. Last year’s success was largely built on one of the league’s best defenses (a top 5 unit) and the ridiculous offensive prowess of scoring champion Stephen Curry, who went on a tear after the All Star Break. That prowess was able to cover up a lot of Golden State’s deficiencies on the offensive end, where they finished just 20th in offensive rating. This year, the defense is just as good, while the offense is once again humming at the level fan’s became accustomed to during their 5-year dominance over the Western Conference. At 19-3, they have the make-up of a team that can make a deep run in the playoffs.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Dejounte Murray
wearebreakingnews.com

Doncic Scores 25 Points And Mavericks Beat Spurs 104-99

DALLAS (AP) – Luka Doncic shone as the game’s best scorer with 25 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the San Antonio Spurs 104-99 on Thursday night. The dominance of the match drastically changed sides in the first half. Then the game turned give...
NBA
sacramentosun.com

Fresh off eclipsing Suns, Warriors set sights on Spurs

The Golden State Warriors will be riding high after a huge win when they host the surging San Antonio Spurs on Saturday in San Francisco. Less than 24 hours earlier, Golden State beat Phoenix 118-96, snapping the Suns' franchise-record, 18-game winning streak. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 23 points....
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Spurs take on the Warriors, seek 4th straight victory

San Antonio Spurs (7-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-3, first in the Western Conference) San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 219 BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Spurs take on Golden State. The Warriors are 11-2 against Western Conference opponents.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#The Golden State Warriors#Suns
warriorscentral.com

San Antonio vs. Golden State, Final Score: Spurs overcome icy fourth quarter to upset Warriors, 117-112

The Spurs continued their winning ways on Saturday with a huge victory at the home of the league-leading Golden State Warriors. After being hot for two-and-a-half quarters and taking advantage of a rare off night from Steph Curry to build a 22-point lead, the Spurs offense went ice cold in the fourth for only 13 points, just as Curry was starting to get hot.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Warriors fade late against Spurs in fourth loss of season

After getting behind 95-76 with 1:31 left in the third, Golden State used a 30-8 run to seize a three-point lead with two minutes left. But there the Spurs were, closing the game on a 9-1 spurt to hand the Warriors their second loss in three games and end their 11-game home winning streak. More than anything, I'm just proud of our guys for getting back in it," said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, whose team held San Antonio to 13 fourth-quarter points.
NBA
Daily Republic

Warriors’ home winning streak falls victim to ‘trap game’ vs. Spurs

SAN FRANCISCO — Steve Kerr made a point to note the circumstances to his players during their walk-through before facing the Spurs: it had all the makings of a trap game. His words proved prescient only hours later, as the Golden State Warriors lost, 112-107, struggling to show the same fight they did to get revenge against Phoenix a night earlier. The loss snapped an 11-game home winning streak.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Golden State of Mind

Warriors comeback effort falls short in 112-107 loss to Spurs

It was the mother of all trap games on Saturday night. After beating the Phoenix Suns for a big win on Friday, the Golden State Warriors played the second game of a back-to-back in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs with a final score of 107-112. The Warriors came...
NBA
numberfire.com

Keita Bates-Diop (ankle) ruled out for Spurs' Saturday contest against Warriors

San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Bates-Diop will sit on Saturday night after suffering a recent right ankles sprain. Expect Doug McDermott to log more minutes at the forward positions against a Golden State unit ranked first in defensive rating.
NBA
The Denver Gazette

San Antonio Spurs score inside and out to beat defenseless Denver Nuggets

The defense was the bad kind of disorienting for the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday in San Antonio. Instead of getting back, stopping the ball, flying around in rotations and limiting San Antonio to one shot, the Nuggets let the Spurs score in a variety of ways in a 123-111 loss. San Antonio scored 58 points in the paint, 14 more than Denver, and beat the Nuggets in transition offense, 19-12. The Spurs made 52.3 of their shots from the field and hit 15 3-pointers at a 42.9% clip.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph hits logo shot to beat third-quarter buzzer vs. Spurs

Steph Curry hasn't met a half-court shot he didn't like, even when he's having a subpar game. With the Warriors trailing the San Antonio Spurs by 14 in the final seconds of the third quarter Saturday night, Curry took the inbound pass, dribbled a foot or two past the midcourt line and proceeded to sink a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

3 Biggest Factors In Spurs’ Win Streak After Beating Steph Curry, Warriors

The San Antonio Spurs entered their 2021-22 campaign with low expectations after losing key veteran players like DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills, and Rudy Gay. Their priorities were developing their young players and improving the team chemistry of youngsters such as Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, and Keldon Johnson. After suffering six successive defeats in November, the Spurs have completed four remarkable victories over playoff teams in the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blaze...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Spurs close out Warriors after near fourth-quarter collapse

The Spurs are now on a four-game winning streak, after escaping Golden State with a close 112-107 victory over the Warriors. The Silver and Black had a big lead early on, but had to come up big in the clutch to put away one of the best teams in the league in what was an exhilarating matchup.
NBA
NBC Bay Area

Warriors Observations: Steph Curry Scores 27, But Struggles in Loss to Spurs

SAN FRANCISCO -- With just a few minutes left in the third quarter at Chase Center on Saturday, it felt as though the Warriors had already lost to the San Antonio Spurs. They hadn't been able to shake off the sluggish start they'd been playing with since tipoff. Steph Curry...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy