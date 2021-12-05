Spurs Beat Warriors

The basketball world’s 2-year reprieve from the dominance of the Golden State Warriors appears to have reached its conclusion early on in the 2021-2022 campaign. After nearly sneaking into the playoffs last season as the lower seed no one wants to play against when April rolls around, they”ve come back with a few tweaks. Last year’s success was largely built on one of the league’s best defenses (a top 5 unit) and the ridiculous offensive prowess of scoring champion Stephen Curry, who went on a tear after the All Star Break. That prowess was able to cover up a lot of Golden State’s deficiencies on the offensive end, where they finished just 20th in offensive rating. This year, the defense is just as good, while the offense is once again humming at the level fan’s became accustomed to during their 5-year dominance over the Western Conference. At 19-3, they have the make-up of a team that can make a deep run in the playoffs.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO