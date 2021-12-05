ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Detroit Lions Top 50 NFL Draft Targets For 2023 Ft. Devon Witherspoon, Myles Murphy, & Joey Porter

Lions NFL Draft Targets - today’s Lions’ YouTube video focuses on the Top 40 players the Lions could draft in the 2023 NFL draft. Get Lions Talk by Chat Sports to 33,000 subs!!! We are the best YouTube Channel for Lions news and rumors: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9KX... The Lions are coming off an impressive rebuilding season in which they nearly got into the Wild Card round against the 49ers. The Lions will need to fix their roster through the draft and free agency, and here are Mike Kimbers’ top needs for the Lions this offseason: Offensive Guard Safety Linebacker Defensive Tackle Edge Rusher Cornerback Running Back Quarterback Mike’s list of the Detroit Lions' top NFL draft targets for 2023: Round 1, Pick 6 targets Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech Brian Bresee, DT, Clemson Round 1, Pick 18 targets Joey Porter Jr.
DETROIT, MI
WATCH: Chin Coleman previews the Vanderbilt trip

Looking ahead to Kentucky Basketball‘s next game, Chin Coleman opened the Joe Craft Center’s media room doors for a Monday morning press conference. Coleman took questions for around 11 minutes to recap Saturday’s win over Texas A&M and to preview the upcoming game against the Commodores in Nashville.
LEXINGTON, KY
How to Watch: Kansas @ Baylor

Baylor University, Kansas, Ferrell Center, Kansas Mickhawks men's basketball, Baylor Basketball, Big 12 Conference. The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears. KU hopes to snap a 2 game losing streak. Here is how to watch:. #9 Kansas Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) #17 Baylor Bears...
WACO, TX
2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents Today, we’ll be profiling Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.
COLUMBUS, OH
LIVE: Chicago Bears News, Trade Rumors, Saquon Barkley, Jerry Jeudy, Justin Fields, NFL Draft, Q&A

Chicago Bears news & rumors are heating up as the 2023 NFL Offseason is starting to take shape. Bears GM Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do to improve the Bears roster for the 2023 NFL Season. Chicago holds the #1 pick in the NFL Draft and there continues to be Bears trade rumors linked to that selection. Could Chicago also look to trade for a WR like Jerry Jeudy or Brandon Aiyuk? Is Saquon Barkley a legitimate Bears free agent target? The Bears need to get QB Justin Fields some legitimate help and that’s what Poles and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus are tasked with this offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin

Maryland men’s basketball hosts Wisconsin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, looking to stay perfect at home in Big Ten play. The Terps are coming off Sunday’s nail-biting loss at conference favorite Purdue. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Ravens announce 2023 season opponents

The Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday announced their opponents for the 2023 NFL season. The Ravens finished second in the AFC North, so they will play a second-place schedule in 2023. Baltimore will play the entire AFC South, NFC West and two games each against division rivals Steelers, Browns and Bengals.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Mid-Morning Dump: Farmageddon

LET’S GET IT Kansas State, ranked 5th, comes to Hilton tonight. The outcome could have a lot to do with the player shown in the graphic. https://t.co/KcueMc61fY#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/9y5ro1iSz8— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) January 24, 2023. PREVIEW Our very own CyHusker put together the preview...
AMES, IA
Women's Basketball Preview: Southern Illinois & Missouri State

The Drake women's basketball team will start a three-game road swing this weekend. The Bulldogs are set to travel to Southern Illinois and Missouri State on Jan. 26 and Jan. 28, respectively. Bair-ing the Load. Maggie Bair leads Drake in both scoring and rebounding. The senior forward is scoring 15.5...
DES MOINES, IA

