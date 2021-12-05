ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe weather threat begins late tonight

By Ashley Carter
WAAY-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday proved to be the calm before the storm as we had yet another cloudy but mild day. Despite the clouds, temperatures hit the upper 60's and lower 70's by the afternoon. Into the overnight...

www.waaytv.com

