Severe weather threat begins late tonight

Dangerous overnight tornadoes and snow are threatening to hit millions on Friday night and into the weekend. The National Weather Prediction Centre said on Friday morning that “a major winter storm will expand across the Central Plains, Upper Midwest, and Great Lakes today and Saturday”. They added that snow could fall at a rate of two inches an hour, which would lead to “near whiteout conditions and dangerous travel”. The centre said that in some areas, more than a foot of snow is expected. More than 25m people between Texas and Ohio could be affected, CNN reported. The Storm...
