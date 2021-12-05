ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-netizens Rightfully Peeved at KBS for Forgetting Solid Ratings Hit Secret Royal Inspector for Year End Awards in 2020 and Likely 2021

By ockoala
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a K-drama bisects a year during its airing period it does create potential for year end network award gaps. Case in point Secret Royal Inspector, the KBS sageuk that started airing in December 2020 and finished in early February 2021. The drama was low rated per usual for KBS dramas...

Comments / 0

Community Policy