K-netizens Rightfully Peeved at KBS for Forgetting Solid Ratings Hit Secret Royal Inspector for Year End Awards in 2020 and Likely 2021

The 2021 Asia Artist Awards was held last week and it gave out 7 Daesangs so that tells you the rigor of the voting body lol. It’s always been a popularity and hype contest which is fine, there is definitely a niche for ceremonies that is all about getting fan faves together. A few of mine won and attended which is why I’m even covering it since the fashion side was sooooooo bad it puts even prior years lackluster K-award fashion to shine. Like, I miss the old stuff because it felt like stars tried even if they had zero adventurous spirit. This time it doesn’t even feel it any try went in. For the actors and actress side, Lee Jung Jae won the Daesang for Actor of the Year but then Lee Seung Gi won a Daesang for TV Actor of the Year for Mouse so that’s confusing since I’m assuming Lee Jung Jae won for Squid Game which was a TV drama. Oh AAA, you’re trying so hard to throw awards you went in a circle. Lee Seung Gi basically acted his heart, brain, and guts out for Mouse so he deserves any acting award for the best acting he’s ever done but don’t just toss it at him. Na In Woo won an award for AAA New Wave Actor, the Popularity prizes went to Song Ji Hyo and Kim Sun Ho, and Jeon Yeo Bin and Han So Hee both won for the AAA Best Artist (Actor) award whatever that is.

