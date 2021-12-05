ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Dolphins rookies broke franchise records vs. the Giants

By Mike Masala
 5 days ago
The Miami Dolphins got a big win on Sunday, their fifth in a row, as they defeated the New York Giants 20-9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Brian Flores’ team got great performances from some of the younger guys, including Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips. Waddle recorded nine receptions for 90 yards, and Phillips had two sacks. These types of days aren’t new for these guys, as they’ve been having great years.

Their years have been so good that they’ve set new marks for Dolphins rookies with four games remaining on their schedule. Waddle broke the franchise rookie record for receptions (84) in a season that was previously held by Jarvis Landry. Phillips broke the franchise record for sacks (8) that was set by Bill Stanfill back in 1969.

Waddle is actually on pace to break the NFL rookie record for receptions (101) set by Anquan Boldin.

With all of the criticism that general manager Chris Grier has received this year, this draft looks like a great one.

