There's been a lot of talk around Tallahassee this week about Florida State's young linebackers coach, Chris Marve. The 32-year-old coach hasn't set the recruiting trail on fire for Mike Norvell and Co. In two cycles, he has managed to bring in only one linebacker. And it was fairly obvious that Florida State's linebacker room this season was subpar. And now, since losing out on 4* LB Wesley Bissainthe to in-state rival Miami, some fans have even started calling for Marve's job.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO