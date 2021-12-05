ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi State Headed to the Liberty Bowl to Face Mike Leach's Former Team

By Crissy Froyd
 5 days ago

Mississippi State (7-5) will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-6) in this year's Liberty Bowl, meaning that Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach will be taking on his former team.

It's been an up-and-down season for Texas Tech as the program is on its second head coach this year, former Baylor Bears assistant Joey McGuire who was hired in November, after firing Matt Wells in late October. Wells had been with the team for two years.

Outside of the coaching change, the Red Raiders have had to deal with more adversity, losing starting quarterback Tyler Shough to injury in just the fourth game of the season. While Texas Tech has had some bright spots offensively despite Shough's injury, the Red Raiders have struggled on defense and lost four of their last five games this season and should be considered a definite underdog as they just barely achieved bowl eligibility.

The Bulldogs look like the stronger team in all three phases of the game here, losing all but two of their five losses by a margin of three points or less. Rather than stumble through the second half of the season as Texas Tech did, Mississippi State hit its stride as multiple offensive players like wide receiver Malik Heath, Christian Ford and Rara Thomas became impact-makers and quarterback Will Rogers continued to add to the record books.

The matchup between the Bulldogs and the Red Raiders will be played on Dec. 28 at Liberty Bowl Stadium in Memph. Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. CT.

Mississippi State LB Aaron Brule Headed to Michigan State

Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule will continue his college football career at Michigan State, as he announced via Twitter on Thursday afternoon. The move comes quickly, considering Brule officially entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2 and took an official visit to MSU on Monday. On the same day, the Spartans hosted UNLV linebacker Jacoby Windmon and Florida defensive end Khris Bogle.
WR Malik Heath Made Strides in 2021 Season

The 2021 season was all about clicking for the Mississippi State Bulldogs -- while there were some inconsistencies at times, the team seemed to turn the corner as a whole -- especially toward the end of the year, and several individual players hit their stride in that second half of the season.
Three Potential Landing Spots for LB Aaron Brule

Former Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 2, leaving many fans wondering where he would end up next. The junior from New Orleans had an outstanding 2021 season for MSU. Brule appeared in 11 games and finished the year with 54 total tackles and three sacks. Overall, he had 142 tackles, 18 tackles-for-losses and eight sacks in his four seasons with the Bulldogs. The success he had on the field and the way he was heavily praised by the coaching staff made his decision to leave all the more shocking.
JUCO WR Nick Lauderdale Committing to Mississippi State

Hinds Community College wide receiver Nick Lauderdale announced his commitment to Mississippi State on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore is yet another valuable asset to head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, but he has proven himself on the defensive side of the ball as well. Lauderdale runs a 4.4 40-yard dash, and his stature makes him a huge threat to opponents trying to cover him or escape from him.
Former Mississippi State LB Announces Transfer Destination

Former Mississippi State linebacker Rodney Groce, who entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier on Nov. 2 after departing from the team in October, is joining the Arizona State Sun Devils. Groce announced the news via Twitter on Monday afternoon following an official visit with the program. The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder has...
QB Dak Prescott Nominated for Prestigious Award by Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys named quarterback Dak Prescott as the team's representative for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award on Tuesday. The award is given to a player who shows tremendous abilities on the field but is also devoted to community service and improving the world around him. Each of the 32 NFL franchises has the chance to nominate a deserving player and explain why his off-the-field character and accomplishments make him the right choice for the award.
Where Every SEC Team is Playing Its Bowl Game This Postseason

A record 13 Southeastern Conference teams received their official postseason bowl berths on Selection Sunday. The bowls that the conference will play in range from the CFP semifinals to small, mid-December matchups. Either way, each team will have the opportunity to add one-- or two-- more wins to their resumes by the time it is all said and done.
Inside WRs Coach Dave Nichol Leaving Mississippi State

Mississippi State inside wide receivers coach Dave Nichol will be taking his talents to the west coast next season, according to a report from 247Sports. Nichol, who has spent the past two seasons developing his players on Mike Leach's staff, has taken a job at USC. He will be joining newly-hired head coach Lincoln Riley, who left Oklahoma Sooners earlier this week. Nichol and Riley have a history of working well together. They both spent 2003-2005 on the Texas Tech staff-- Nichol was a graduate assistant, while Riley served as a student assistant. They also worked together at East Carolina from 2012-2014 before going their separate ways.
Former Mississippi State Commitment Flips to Tennessee

Jourdan Thomas, a former Mississippi State recruit who broke his commitment to the university on Wednesday, has committed to the University of Tennessee. Thomas made this announcement during his official visit to Tennessee on Saturday and claimed that it was an easy decision to make. Aside from Mississippi State and Tennessee, Thomas also had offers from South Carolina, Memphis, UCF, Indiana and more.
Mississippi State Receives Four Votes in AP Top 25

Despite going a few weeks without playing any football, Mississippi State received four votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll. The Bulldogs finished the regular season 7-5 and in fifth-place in the SEC West. Although their record was not the best, MSU had four quality wins against teams that are currently in the rankings or were previously ranked.
Mississippi State Will Continue to Face Lane Kiffin Yearly as Ole Miss HC Signs Contract Extension

Mississippi State fans might've hoped that Lane Kiffin would leave Ole Miss in the offseason, but it looks like he will stay with the Rebels for a while. On Saturday evening after the SEC Championship game, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced that Kiffin would be receiving a hefty contract extension. Although the length of the extension is unknown at this time, he will be earning $7.5 million per year-- much more than his previous salary of roughly $4.9 million per year.
Opinion: Are Taunting Penalties Ruining NFL Football?

Taunting penalties have seemed to dominate the NFL this season. According to the NFL rulebook, the taunting rule is permitted when “baiting or taunting acts or words that may engender ill will between teams” occurs. If a player is hit with this penalty, it is referred to as unsportsmanlike conduct and costs his team 15 yards. A player can even be penalized tens of thousands of dollars for getting one called against him. But are the taunting rules effective, or are they making everything much worse?
Bulldogs Down the Cardinals Behind Watts’ Big Game

The MSU men’s basketball team secured another win on their home floor in a convincing 75-60 rout of the Lamar Cardinals on Thursday night. Iverson Molinar led all scorers with 17 points, but it was another Bulldog that would be the main story in this one. Rocket Watts, in his fifth game in the maroon and white, finally broke out of the slump he had been in since taking the floor this year. Watts scored 15 points in 14 minutes on a 6-8 clip from the floor and was instrumental in bringing home the victory for the Bulldogs.
LB Aaron Brule Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule is reportedly entering the transfer portal as of Thursday, sources told the 247Sports Transfer Portal. The redshirt junior from New Orleans, Louisiana, has been a key piece of the MSU defense during his time in maroon and white. Brule totaled 142 tackles, 18 tackles-for-losses and eight sacks as a Bulldog. During the 2021 season, he was fourth on the team with 53 tackles and also accounted for eight tackles-for-losses and three sacks. In his last game against Ole Miss, Brule had seven tackles and led the team with two tackles-for-losses. He also had a big fourth-down stop in the first quarter to allow the Bulldogs to score first.
