ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

WVU headed to Phoenix for Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Minnesota

By Sean Manning, The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KTdo9_0dEqiY9m00
William Wotring/The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN — The WVU football team is headed west for its bowl game with a spot in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against the Big Ten’s Minnesota.

The game is scheduled for 10:15 p.m. start Dec. 28 on ESPN at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in Phoenix. It is the second time the Mountaineers have played in this bowl — the last was following the 2015 season, then known as the Cactus Bowl — a 43-42 win over Arizona State.

“I want to thank the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, and the entire Fiesta Bowl committee, for the opportunity,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said. “It’s known throughout all of college football for its premier events. I speak for our staff, our athletic department and our players … we’re fired up about being there.”

WVU finished the regular season at 6-6, winning four of its final six games down the stretch to earn bowl eligibility. It’s the second season the Mountaineers are going to a bowl game following a 24-21 win over Army in last season’s Liberty Bowl.

Minnesota (8-4) finished fifth overall in the Big 12 and second in the Big Ten West, ending the season with two wins against Wisconsin and Indiana. The Golden Gophers have never played in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl before.

This will be the first meeting between the Mountaineers and Golden Gophers.

“I have a lot of respect for the Minnesota football program and what coach (P.J.) Fleck has done there,” Brown said. “I really got to know him a lot through (current WVU offensive analyst Kirk) Ciarocca, who’s been a part of our program for the last several months. What P.J.’s done not only at Minnesota, but Western Michigan before that, is special.”

Ciarocca served as the offensive coordinator for the Golden Gophers from 2017-19 under Fleck. Ciarocca’s successor at Minnesota, Mike Sanford Jr., was let do last week, and according to a report by Yahoo Sports, Ciarocca is on the short list as a top candidate to return to Minnesota.

As for Sanford Jr., Fleck said it was just time for a change.

“I just felt like we needed a change on offense. Mike is a tremendous person and a wonderful football coach. I just felt like we needed some new direction in the leadership for that position. And we’re working our way toward making hire here very shortly.”

Brown was asked if Ciarocca will be on the staff for the bowl game, “I don’t have a good answer for that right now. It’s a unique matchup and we’ll figure it out over the next day or so.”

Brown and Ciarocca have a history prior to both working together at WVU. Brown was Ciarocca’s wide receivers coach at Delaware in 2005.

“He’s been a mentor and a friend throughout my coaching career,” Brown said. “We’ve visited a lot of over the years. Our philosophy (offensively) are similar. He’s been a great help here, not only for me but our entire staff. He’s helped our offensive staff grow and he’s helped our defensive staff.”

As for injuries and opt outs, Brown said he doesn’t know of any yet, but will likely know more as bowl prep gets under way.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

Delta flight diverted, man arrested for alleged assault on flight attendant and air marshal

A flight from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles on Thursday was diverted to Oklahoma City after an unruly passenger assaulted a flight attendant, police said. According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), "An intoxicated passenger became disruptive, causing a security concern" during a Delta Air Lines flight from Washington to LA. The TSA told FOX Business that during the flight, air marshals "intervened to protect the safety and security of the flight crew and passengers."
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Football
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Phoenix, AZ
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona College Sports
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
NBC News

Starbucks unionization vote is 'tip of the iceberg,' organizers say

Labor organizers say the unionization of a Starbucks store in Buffalo, New York, could be “the tip of the iceberg.”. “The pandemic has laid bare the typical lip service that workers get,” said Christian Sweeney, deputy organizing director of the AFL-CIO labor union. “There’s been lots of praise for people doing grunt work,” but few worker gains, he said.
LABOR ISSUES
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas aides who met with Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
POTUS
The Dominion Post

The Dominion Post

Morgantown, WV
3K+
Followers
125
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Dominion Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy