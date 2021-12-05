ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Barrow Declared Victor In Gambia's Presidential Poll

By Laurent Lozano
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Adama Barrow was on Sunday declared the victor of The Gambia's presidential election by the electoral commission, winning a second term in office in the tiny West African nation. Commission chairman Alieu Momarr Njai declared Barrow the winner, announcing the final results to journalists hours after rival candidates had...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

What Barrow's re-election means for The Gambia

Gambia's president Adama Barrow waves to supporters shortly after he arrived the country in 2017. Carl De Souza/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Gambia’s President Adama Barrow, of the National People’s Party, comfortably won re-election on 4 December with about 53% of the vote. The runner-up, Ousainou Darboe of the...
WORLD
AFP

President Barrow wins second term in Gambia election

Adama Barrow comfortably won a second term in The Gambia's presidential election, with thousands of his supporters celebrating in the streets of Banjul, although his opponents disputed the results announced late Sunday. Barrow, whose assumption of the presidency five years ago ended more than 20 years of dictatorship, garnered more than 53 percent of the vote, according to results released by the electoral commission. His main challenger Ousainou Darboe won 27.7 percent. Saturday's election, the first since former dictator Yahya Jammeh fled into exile, is seen as crucial for the young West African democracy. Electoral commission chairman Alieu Momarr Njai declared Barrow the winner, announcing the final results to journalists hours after rival candidates had challenged partial results that gave him a commanding lead.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yahya Jammeh
Person
Ousainou Darboe
Person
Adama Barrow
Person
Ernest Bai Koroma
BBC

Gambia elections: Ex-President Yahya Jammeh's shadow looms over poll

Gambians are voting in their first election since the former President Yahya Jammeh left office and fled the country in 2017. Six presidential candidates, including the incumbent Adama Barrow, are running. The election is seen as a litmus test for the West African nation's democratic transition. Some 960,000 voters, almost...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden staffer appointed as director of UNICEF

Catherine Russell, a senior official of US President Joe Biden's administration, has been named head of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), a UN spokesperson announced Friday. Russell, 60, is currently the director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel and assistant to the president. Appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Russell will replace fellow American Henrietta Fore, who resigned in July to care for her ailing husband. During her career Russell has advocated for women and girls as a senior advisor on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as an ambassador for global womenâs issues in Barack Obama's administration, a White House press release said.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equatorial Guinea#The Electoral Commission#West African#Ecowas#Gambian#Banjul
AFP

Pakistani Taliban call off ceasefire with government

The Pakistani Taliban on Friday called off a ceasefire mediated with the help of the Afghan Taliban, accusing the government of violating the terms of the agreed truce. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- a separate movement that shares a common history with Afghanistan's new leaders -- plunged the country into a period of horrific violence after forming in 2007. Seven years after the military cracked down on the movement, Islamabad is trying to quell a TTP comeback after the victory of the hardline Islamists across the border. In a statement, the TTP accused security forces of killing some of its fighters and violating a one-month truce that was due to end in early December.
WORLD
AFP

World Bank says donors approve release of $280 mn for Afghanistan

International donors agreed to release $280 million in aid to Afghanistan, the World Bank said Friday, after repeated warnings that more than half the population face "acute" food shortages this winter. The fund from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) will go "to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan at this critical time," the World Bank said in a statement. The funds will go to UNICEF and the World Food Programme, who "have presence and logistics capacity on the ground in Afghanistan and will use these funds to cover financing gaps in their existing programs to deliver health and nutrition services directly to the Afghan people." The bank's management earlier this month offered the proposal to re-direct the funds intended for rebuilding efforts.
CHARITIES
AFP

Benin opposition leader sentenced to 20 years in jail

Benin opposition leader Reckya Madougou was sentenced on Saturday to 20 years in prison for terrorism by a special court in the capital Porto-Novo after a brief trial that her lawyers condemned as a "political attack". The same special court in 2018 also sentenced Sebastien Ajavon, an opposition figure who came third in the previous election, to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking. 
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
AFP

Veteran Kenyan politician Odinga to make fifth run for president

Veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga announced Friday he would make his fifth bid for the presidency in next year's election, ending months of suspense following a surprise truce with his former foe, President Uhuru Kenyatta. The announcement at a Nairobi stadium packed with political bigwigs and thousands of supporters followed speculation that the 76-year-old -- who was the face of Kenya's opposition for decades -- had struck a power-sharing deal with Kenyatta to secure his backing for the top job. "I do hereby accept to present myself as a presidential candidate for the presidential elections of the 9th of August 2022," he declared to loud cheers, adding that he was committed to building a "democratic and progressive Kenya in our lifetime". A mainstay of Kenyan politics, the former prime minister -- fondly referred to as "Baba" ("daddy" in Kiswahili) -- remains hugely popular despite losing four shots at the presidency in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Rights group calls for ICC probe into Myanmar crackdown

A human rights group has called on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into the crackdown on dissent by Myanmar s military rulers, alleging that the leader of the February coup in the Southeast Asian nation is responsible for widespread and systematic torture.The Myanmar Accountability Project said in a statement on Friday that there was sufficient evidence to open an investigation into the head of the country's military-installed government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.“The leader of the illegal coup is criminally responsible for the security forces under his command committing mass atrocity crimes,” project director Chris Gunness...
POLITICS
AFP

Sudan youth radio gagged for 6 weeks after coup

A lively youth-run radio station, Sudan's 96.0 FM was muzzled for 46 days after authorities banished the channel from the airwaves following an October 25 military coup. "I felt like a person who had the ability to speak and suddenly stopped.. It's a painful feeling," Khaled Yehia, production manager of "Hala 96", told AFP from the station's headquarters overlooking the Nile in Khartoum. Sudan, with a long history of military coups, has undergone a fragile journey toward civilian rule since the 2019 ousting of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir following mass street protests. A joint military-civilian transitional government took over, but the troubled alliance was shattered on October 25 when General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan launched a military coup that sparked international condemnation, mass protests and deadly crackdowns.
AFRICA
The Independent

Biden to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps

President Joe Biden is looking to close his two-day virtual Summit for Democracy on Friday by shining a spotlight on the importance of election integrity, countering authoritarian regimes and bolstering independent media.On the summit's first day, Biden announced plans for the U.S. to spend up to $424 million around the world to support independent media, anti-corruption work and more. The initiative came as he called on world leaders to work with him to reverse what he called an alarming diminishment of democracy around the globe.“Will we allow the backward slide of rights and democracy to continue unchecked?” Biden said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
27K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy