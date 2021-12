The Penguins use the same skaters as last night (Bryan Rust remains out) but switch up goalies to get a rare appearance from Casey DeSmith. A scoreless first period with only a few key players standing out. Jake Guentzel and Evan Rodrigues combined for ten of the Penguins’ 14 SOG in the first, they were really cooking and came close to scoring a few times on Jake Allen.

