Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update
When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton. These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services. Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
chatsports.com
Aaron Rodgers Trade? Raiders Rumors: Does Trading For The Packers QB Make Sense For Las Vegas?
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors have been swirling for several offseasons and of course there are Raiders Rumors around potentially bringing the 4-Time MVP to Las Vegas in 2023. So if you’re wondering - does trading for the Green Bay Packers QB make sense for the Las Vegas Raiders then you’re in the right place. Today Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz breaks down everything you need to know around.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as OC, sending Aaron Rodgers rumors into overload
Hackett -- who failed to survive a full season as the Denver Broncos head coach -- has served as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars (alongside Jets head coach Robert Saleh) in the past, but most notably held the same position with the Green Bay Packers from 2019 to 2021. During that run, he worked closely with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who won the NFL MVP award for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
chatsports.com
LATEST 49ers News: Christian McCaffrey Injury | 49ers vs. Eagles NFC Championship & 49ers Rumors
The 49ers Report is live with the latest San Francisco 49ers news, rumors and analysis as the 49ers advance in the 2023 NFL playoffs following 49ers vs. Cowboys highlights. On today’s show, we’ll do a 49ers vs. Eagles preview and pas along the latest 49ers injury news on Christian McCaffrey, the latest on Brock Purdy and more. Join Chase Senior for all of your Niners news, rumors and analysis!
chatsports.com
Denver Broncos TRADING For Sean Payton? Saints Trade Rumors On Stefon Diggs & Dak Prescott | NFL
Sean Payton trade rumors just won’t stop! Is Sean Payton headed to the Denver Broncos or will the Arizona Cardinals grab him first? And believe it or not, there are MORE crazy New Orleans Saints trade rumors… Would a Saints trade of Michael Thomas for Dallas Cowboys QB1 Dak Prescott make sense for both teams in the 2023 NFL season? Or could Stefon Diggs join Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed as.
chatsports.com
Ravens 2023 NFL Draft Targets In Round 1: Quentin Johnston, Anthony Richardson & Jaxson Smith-Njigba
The 2023 NFL Draft is around the corner and with the Baltimore Ravens season now over, it’s time to start looking at some NFL Draft Prospects the Ravens could take in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. The Ravens have the #22 overall pick, meaning some of the top guys will still be on the board. Some of the top NFL Draft prospects include Quentin Johnston, Anthony Richardson, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Nolan.
chatsports.com
Seahawks Rumors: Select Tyree Wilson & Trade #5 NFL Draft Pick? + Seattle Coaching Staff Changes?
The 2023 NFL Draft is just a few months away and the Seattle Seahawks hold two first round picks at #5 and #20 overall. Seahawks rumors are flying about what Seattle will do with their two picks. Seahawks trade rumors are out there according to The Athletic that Seattle could trade the #5 pick to the Carolina Panthers for the #9 pick. Seahawks draft rumors consist of them potentially taking Tyree WIlso.
Jets hire former Broncos coach Hackett to run offense
The New York Jets have hired former Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator. The team announced the hiring Thursday of the 43-year-old Hackett, who replaces Mike LaFleur after coach Robert Saleh and the Jets interviewed at least 15 candidates for the vacancy. Hackett went 4-11 in less...
chatsports.com
Chicago Bears Now: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Harrison Graham (Jan. 24)
Chicago Bears news & rumors are heating up as the 2023 NFL Offseason is starting to take shape. Bears GM Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do to improve the Bears roster for the 2023 NFL Season. Chicago holds the #1 pick in the NFL Draft and there continues to be Bears trade rumors linked to that selection. Could Chicago also look to trade for a WR like Jerry Jeudy or Brandon Aiyuk? Is Saquon Barkley a.
chatsports.com
Raiders Rumors On Josh Jacobs, Tom Brady, Derek Carr, 2023 NFL Mock Draft + Aaron Rodgers Trade?
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. Subscribers-only mode. Messages that appear are from people who subscribe to this channel. Raiders Report by Chat Sports • 6 min ago • 7 votes. Better for the Raiders?. Trade...
chatsports.com
LIVE: Chicago Bears News, Trade Rumors, Saquon Barkley, Jerry Jeudy, Justin Fields, NFL Draft, Q&A
Chicago Bears news & rumors are heating up as the 2023 NFL Offseason is starting to take shape. Bears GM Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do to improve the Bears roster for the 2023 NFL Season. Chicago holds the #1 pick in the NFL Draft and there continues to be Bears trade rumors linked to that selection. Could Chicago also look to trade for a WR like Jerry Jeudy or Brandon Aiyuk? Is Saquon Barkley a legitimate Bears free agent target? The Bears need to get QB Justin Fields some legitimate help and that’s what Poles and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus are tasked with this offseason.
chatsports.com
Seahawks Rumors & News: Mel Kiper Mock Draft, Trade For DeForest Buckner? + Cut Candidates & Q&A
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:57 PMSeahawks Today by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE VIDEO TO START THE SHOW!. 9:12 PMCarrotSTixsu200bwhy would the colts get rid of one of their most consistent players tho. Subscribers-only mode. Messages that appear...
chatsports.com
Bengals-Chiefs Wednesday injury report: Patrick Mahomes listed as ‘full’ participant
On Sunday, Kansas City hosts Cincinnati for the AFC Championship game. Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. Here...
chatsports.com
Voiding contracts will cost Packers $16.4 million of dead money on salary cap in 2023
A few years of restructuring contracts and kicking the can down the road via the addition of void years will cost the Green Bay Packers on the salary cap in 2023. Seven voiding contracts will add almost $16.4 million of dead money on the Packers’ salary cap this coming year, and it’s possible all seven players won’t be back on the 2023 roster.
chatsports.com
Get to Know Freshman Terren Peterson
Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla. Event/Personal Bests: 100 meters – 11.9; 200 meters – 23.78; 400 meters – 54.51. Why did you decide to attend the University of South Florida?. It was close to home, and I felt like it would be a good environment for me to get...
chatsports.com
NFL Rumors, Jalen Ramsey & Lamar Jackson Trade Buzz, Top Trade Candidates + Mel Kiper Mock Draft
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:36 PMChoua loru200b#NFL should the 49ers draft Cameron latu in day three of this year draft?. Welcome to live chat! Remember to guard your privacy and abide by our community guidelines. Chat...
chatsports.com
A Winning Pitch (We Hope)
We’ve reached the phase right before Spring Training where it’s mostly claims and minor league contracts while the residue of the free agent barrel lingers until teams and agents finally settle on something. For all intents and purposes, the roster is set (very similar to what we did last time, minus some DFAs and outrights and what not) and the only real questions are at the margins. For example:
Comments / 0