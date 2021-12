When Ralf Rangnick had his interview with Manchester United, he wowed their selection team with his idea for the squad. It was such a distinctive vision that it basically persuaded John Murtough, the club’s director of football, and his staff that it would be a mistake to go without the German. They’d be leaving a lot off the pitch. Rangnick has been close to jobs in England before, but this time he wanted to make absolutely sure he got it. No complications or issues. He didn’t want to go his whole career without ever working in the Premier League. It...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO