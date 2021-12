While we're all excited to witness the multiverse chaos brought to the MCU Peter Parker's world this month in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there has also been a big announcement in that other parallel dimension-spanning Spidey franchise that kicked off with Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse in 2018. Though a sequel had already been announced, we now know that A) it's called Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and B) it'll be split into two parts. Check out the first teaser...

