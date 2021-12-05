ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ana De Armas Replaces Scarlett Johansson Opposite Chris Evans In Ghosted

By James White
Empire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings are changing on the casting front for Apple's romantic adventure film Ghosted, which was to have co-starred Chris Evans and regular Marvel cohort Scarlett Johansson. She's out due...

Ana De Armas ignites the cast of the film with Chris Evans

Scarlett Johansson has left the cast of Ghosted, the romantic comedy starring Chris Evans. We change the cards on the table for Ghosted, Apple’s romantic comedy that says goodbye to one movie star to welcome another. The talented and beautiful Scarlett Johansson had in fact to abandon the starring project Chris Evans, in his place is replaced by a young actress who in the last period has made a lot of attention, Ana De Armas. The actress recently appeared in the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die.
