Ana De Armas Replaces Scarlett Johansson Opposite Chris Evans In Ghosted

It was a good year for Elizabeth Olsen and Regé-Jean Page.
The actors, buoyed by small-screen performances in WandaVision and Bridgerton respectively, rocketed to the top of annual star charts on IMDb. Olsen, whose multi-faceted work ranges from blockbusters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to low-budget indies, topped IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2021.
Page followed at No. 2 on a list that also features Florence Pugh, Ana de Armas, Yvonne Strahovski, Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexandra Daddario, Jodie Comer, Ben Barnes and Lily James. But that wasn’t Page’s only showing on the IMDb charts this year. He also came in at No. 1 on...
Comments / 0