Michael Cole & Pat McAfee Wish Beth Phoenix Well, NXT WarGames Predictions

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe reported earlier this week here on eWn that WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will be working her...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Emotional And Cryptic Promo After NXT WarGames

The emotional way to go. There have been a lot of changes in WWE over the last year and a half and NXT has been changed more than almost anything else. The show is now almost nothing like what it was before, but one of the few constants has been some of the wrestlers. However, now it seems that we might be seeing one of the wrestlers around for a little while longer, but it might be a very little while.
ewrestlingnews.com

Beth Phoenix Talks About Her Advice To NXT Talent & More

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was recently interviewed on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast as she discussed the advice she gave to the NXT talent, what she wanted to achieve with her “Glamazon” character/persona, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTO: The First-Look At Jon Moxley Following Rehab

A new photo of Jon Moxley has surfaced online. A fan took this photo around two weeks ago and it shows “Mox” looking much healthier. As you all know by now, Jon Moxley went on hiatus from AEW during the beginning of November. At the time, he entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program.
PWMania

Beth Phoenix Comments On The ‘Experimenting’ Going On With WWE NXT 2.0

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE NXT announcer Beth Phoenix talked about brand’s 2.0 revamp and how the new characters are progressing:. “(Tony D’Angelo) knows the character and it resonates with the audience. I don’t want to say it’s a simple character because it’s not, there’s a million layers to it, but it’s a familiar character. Other characters in WWE have brought some of those flavors, and he’s pulling from other inspirations and maybe TV and movie characters as well. We get it, when he hands a dead fish with Dexter Lumis’ name pinned to it, we know what that means. He’s speaking the language of the audience and when you do that, the audience instantly attaches because they’re like ‘Oh no, who’s he going to whack next?’ Their minds start spinning and they start building these possibilities. We want to engage people, we don’t want to leave them confused, we want to ask them questions like cliff-hangers like ‘what’s next?’”
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE NXT WarGames Title Match Announced

Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium is now official for the NXT WarGames event. Tonight’s go-home edition of NXT saw Wagner and O’Reilly defeat Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza to become the new #1 contenders, earning the title shot at WarGames.
ewrestlingnews.com

Mick Foley Comments On His Recent Visit With Jim Ross, & More

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on visiting Jim Ross during his battle with skin cancer, raising money for Daffney’s family and Jimmy Rave’s medical bills, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT WarGames 2021 Preview: Full Card, Match Predictions & More

WWE NXT WarGames 2021 is coming up this Sunday and before the event takes place, let’s run down everything you need to know about the upcoming pay-per-view. Who is scheduled for the card? Which superstars surprisingly weren’t booked on the lineup? How interesting does the show seem? What’s going to happen with all the matches?
ewrestlingnews.com

Becky Lynch Set To Appear On The FOX/TMZ Christmas Special

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be appearing on TMZ’s Christmas special, which will be airing on the FOX Network. FOX announced on Monday that Lynch will be appearing on the show alongside Joel McHale, Howie Mandel, Nene Lekes, and others. You can check out the programming alert below:
wrestlinginc.com

Top Stars Featured On The WWE NXT WarGames Poster

A new promotional poster has been revealed for Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames event. As seen below, the poster features Superstars announced for the Men’s WarGames main event, which will see Team Old School (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) take on Team New School (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller).
411mania.com

WWE NXT Co-Workers & Staff Pay Tribute to Beth Phoenix Following Departure Announcement

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix announced that she will be exiting the WWE NXT 2.0 commentary team following Sunday’s NXT WarGames PPV event. Following the news, a number of WWE and NXT Superstars and staff shared their tweets to Phoenix, offering their praise and tribute to the wrestling legend.
411mania.com

WWE NXT WarGames Poster Highlights The Men’s WarGames Match

The poster for NXT WarGames has been released ahead of Sunday’s show, with the men’s WarGames match getting spotlighted. You can see the poster below, which features Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) facing off with Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller).
wrestlinginc.com

Scotty Riggs Reveals NWO Member That Was Added As A “Favor”

Scotty Riggs recently spoke with the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast about Buff Bagwell. He admitted that they both thought he would go on to be a big singles star but WCW kept putting Bagwell in more tag teams. “As soon as he got into his singles stuff...
ewrestlingnews.com

Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT WarGames

The NXT WarGames show goes down tonight in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on Peacock. Here is the updated card:. Team New School (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo) vs. Team Old School (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight) – Men’s WarGames Match.
411mania.com

WWE NXT WarGames 2021 Pre-Show Livestream

– The livestream is now available for the WWE NXT WarGames 2021 pre-show. As a reminder, the main card will begin at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. You can watch the livestream in the player below:
ewrestlingnews.com

Roderick Strong Defeats Joe Gacy At NXT WarGames

During Sunday night’s WWE NXT WarGames pay-per-view event, we saw Roderick Strong defeat Joe Gacy by pinfall to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. You can check out some highlights from the match below:
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/5 – Keller’s Focus On WWE (series premiere): NXT WarGames preview, futures of Gargano and O’Reilly, Bron Breakker, Raw and NXT ratings, Phoenix’s future, Smackdown New Year’s Eve update (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:. NXT WarGames preview. Discussion on the unknown futures of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly. Bron Breaker reveals original of his NXT ring...
ewrestlingnews.com

Shawn Michaels Talks About Tonight’s NXT WarGames Matches, Making New Stars & More

Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Jim Varsalloe of the Miami Herald for an in-depth interview promoting tonight’s NXT WarGames 2021 special event on the WWE Network on Peacock. During the discussion, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about the performance aspect being the focus of NXT, the process...
