ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Wartime Manchester remembered as 80th Pearl Harbor anniversary approaches

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCq7w_0dEqJMzD00

MANCHESTER — With the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor coming this week, the Manchester Historical Society held a program Sunday to remember the town’s reaction to the U.S. entrance into World War II.

The program featured live music from the wartime era performed by local musicians Dan Thompson and Sandy Johnson, as well as a talk given by former state senator and retired Manchester Community College history professor Mary Ann Handley.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the attack on Pearl Harbor by the Empire of Japan on December 7, 1941 killed 2,335 military personnel and 103 civilians. More than 300 aircraft were damaged or destroyed, and 19 ships were damaged. However, only three ships were complete losses.

The next day, the U.S. declared war on Japan and joined the effort to defeat the Axis powers that included Japan, Germany, and Italy. About 16.1 million people fought in the war over the next four years.

“I was five years old; I remember it very well,” Handley said, adding that it had been clear before the attack that war was coming.

Soon after Pearl Harbor, the U.S. formally entered World War II, and towns such as Manchester reacted to this by preparing for a potential attack, she said.

Handley said the bombings of cities in England by German planes “led people in Manchester and the East Coast to believe that they would be subject to that,” and anti-aircraft organizations and warning systems were set up as a result.

One such system was a group of watching tower posts that were set up in Bolton, Glastonbury, and Marlborough to look out for enemy aircraft. Handley also said neighborhoods would have “air raid wardens.”

She recounted how her neighborhood’s air raid warden was a “very persnickety guy” and would tell her and her friends to put out their cigarettes so that enemy planes could not spot them. They would then re-light them once he walked away, she added.

In addition to concern about potential attacks, Manchester also aided the war effort, Handley said. The town would hold bond drives and Red Cross drives to raise money for the effort, and local industries such as Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford and other companies manufactured aircraft engine parts and other military supplies such as propellers and nylon parachutes.

The majority of workers in the labor force were women, Handley said, adding that many of the men were off at war. She said 6,700 women worked at Pratt and Whitney during the war, “doing jobs that men had done before.”

In addition to increased industry, there were also rations for food and supplies such as sugar, gasoline, oil, meat, and clothing.

“The food supply was sporadic, things like fruit and meat would come and go,” Handley said, adding that many people had gardens in the back of their homes to help feed themselves and school children.

She also said that because of the rations on gas and rubber, people would drive their cars less to save their tires. Handley said the only time her mother would use a car during the war was during her weekly trips to the grocery store. Otherwise, she would walk or take the bus.

Because people were not able to spend their money on themselves much during this time, Handley compared it to the pandemic, “where you were making your salary but couldn’t spend it.” She added that this helped create the high demand for consumer goods after the war.

Handley also said Manchester’s population increased from around 24,000 in 1940 to 34,000 in 1950, a 42% increase.

Some of those attending the program had personal connections and memories of the time period.

Daniel Kimball recounted how his father was stationed at an inland base on the island of Oahu on the day of the attack at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, staying in a tent outside the barracks. He was in this tent when the Japanese planes shot at the barracks.

“The Japanese pilots were flying so low that he could see the goggles over their faces,” Kimball said.

Dave Smith, the Historical Society’s curator, gave his recollection of the end of the war.

“I was playing in the front yard of my house and all the church bells in town started ringing. And that was the end of World War II,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Chris Wallace leaving Fox News after 18 years for new CNN streaming service

Longtime Fox News anchor Chris Wallace announced Sunday that he is leaving his Sunday news show, and CNN quickly announced he would be joining their new streaming service. "After 18 years, this is my final 'Fox News Sunday,'" Wallace said. "It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this. Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise."
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

Anne Rice, acclaimed author of "Interview with the Vampire," dies at 80

Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, best-selling gothic tales, including "Interview With a Vampire," reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes, has died. She was 80. Rice died late Saturday due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page. "As...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manchester, CT
Government
City
Marlborough, CT
City
Bolton, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
City
East Hartford, CT
City
Manchester, CT
City
Glastonbury, CT
CBS News

Shooting at vigil outside Houston kills at least one, wounds over a dozen

Baytown, Texas — One person was killed and at least 13 others were wounded Sunday evening in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, authorities said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened around 6:40 p.m. when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, about 25 miles west of Houston. It wasn't clear who the event was honoring, according to CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Photo from tornado-damaged home lands almost 130 miles away

When Katie Posten walked outside Saturday morning to her car parked in her driveway, she saw something that looked like a note or receipt stuck to the windshield. She grabbed it and saw it was a black and white photo of a woman in a striped sundress and headscarf holding a little boy in her lap. On the back, written in cursive, it said, “Gertie Swatzell & J.D. Swatzell 1942.” A few hours later, Posten would discover that the photo had made quite a journey - almost 130 miles (209 kilometers) on the back of monstrous winds.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Johnson
NBC News

India's Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe pageant

EILAT, Israel (AP) — Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe on Sunday, topping a field of some 80 contestants in a pageant that was touched by politics and the pandemic. The previously reigning Miss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico, crowned her successor, a Bollywood actress,...
CELEBRITIES
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
4K+
Followers
316
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy