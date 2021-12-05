ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Space Test Program 3 Launch Update, Now Targeted for Dec. 7

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. (NASA PR) — The Dec. 6 launch of a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 551 rocket carrying the...

parabolicarc.com

parabolicarc.com

NASA Zeroing in on Path Forward for Lucy Solar Array

GREENBELT, Md. (NASA PR) — NASA plans to conduct additional ground tests on an engineering model of the Lucy solar array motor and lanyard prior to potentially attempting full deployment of one of the probe’s solar arrays. A project team completed an assessment Dec. 1 of the ongoing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Ariane 5 Moved to Meet James Webb Space Telescope

KOUROU, French Guiana (ESA PR) — The Ariane 5 launch vehicle which will launch the James Webb Space Telescope was moved to the final assembly building at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on 29 November 2021. Ariane 5 parts shipped from Europe to French Guiana, have been coming...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theintelligencer.com

NASA launches new mission to explore 'most dramatic objects' in space

NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission launched at 1 a.m. EST Thursday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the agency said in a press release. A joint effort with the Italian Space Agency, the IXPE observatory is NASA's first mission dedicated to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Virgin Orbit Set to Launch on Dec. 22

Virgin Orbit is planning to launch five satellites using its LauncherOne rocket on Dec. 22, according to a U.S. Coast Guard Notice to Mariners. LauncherOne will be dropped by the Boeing 747 Cosmic Girl over the Pacific Ocean near the Channel Islands off the coast of Southern California. The launch window will last from 2-5 p.m. PST, the notice said. Backup launch dates are Dec. 23 and January 8-10 from 2:15-5 p.m.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

FAA: No more commercial astronaut wings, too many launching

Heads up, future space travelers: No more commercial astronaut wings will be awarded from the Federal Aviation Administration after this year.The FAA said Friday it's clipping its astronaut wings because too many people are now launching into space. The news comes one day ahead of Blue Origin’s planned liftoff from West Texas with former NFL player and TV celebrity Michael Strahan He and his five fellow passengers will still be eligible for wings since the FAA isn’t ending its long-standing program until Jan. 1.NASA's astronauts also have nothing to worry about going forward — they'll still get their...
NFL
parabolicarc.com

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches NASA IXPE Scientific Satellite

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer ( IXPE) early Thursday morning from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The spacecraft will study of the most energetic objects in the universe – the remnants of exploded stars, powerful particle jets spewing from feeding black holes, and more.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Experiments Riding 24th SpaceX Cargo Mission to Space Station Study Bioprinting, Crystallization, Laundry

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (NASA PR) — The 24thSpaceX cargo resupply services mission, targeted to launch in late December from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carries scientific research and technology demonstrations to the International Space Station. The experiments aboard include studies of bioprinting, crystallization of monoclonal antibodies, changes in immune function, plant gene expression changes, laundering clothes in space, processing alloys, and student citizen science projects.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

New NASA Mission Will Help Unlock The Secrets Of Extreme Cosmic Objects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Space is filled with interesting phenomena we don’t fully understand, but NASA is launching a mission early Thursday morning that hopes to make a dent in that by studying some of the most energetic, most dramatic, and most violent objects in space, such as black holes and neutron stars. The first X-ray mission of its kind, the IXPE spacecraft, hopes to uncover hidden details of our universe. On Dec. 9, NASA is scheduled to launch the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer, or IXPE spacecraft, which will help unlock the secrets to some of the most extreme objects in the...
MIAMI, FL
parabolicarc.com

Rocket Lab to Launch Three Dedicated Electron Missions for Earth Imaging Company Synspective

The missions follow on from the launch of Synspective’s first satellite, StriX-α, by Rocket Lab in 2020. LONG BEACH, Calif., December 7, 2021 (Rocket Lab PR) – Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RKLB), a leading launch provider and space systems company, has today announced it has signed a deal with Japanese Earth imaging company Synspective to carry out three dedicated Electron launches.
LONG BEACH, CA
parabolicarc.com

New Research Announcement Focused on Technology Development Applications Leveraging the International Space Station

Selected proposals may have the opportunity to launch projects utilizing the International Space Station National Laboratory. KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., December 7, 2021 (CASIS PR) – A new research announcement was released today soliciting flight projects leveraging the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory to advance technology development applications. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS), manager of the ISS National Lab, seeks flight projects within the areas of applied research and development, translational medicine, technology readiness level maturation, and technology demonstration. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Lab allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve quality of life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit (LEO).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

NASA Invites Public to Share Excitement of Webb Space Telescope Launch

WASHINGTON (NASA PR) — NASA is inviting the public to take part in virtual activities and events ahead of the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope. Webb will be the world’s largest and most powerful space science observatory. It will build upon the discoveries of other missions to answer fundamental questions about the universe and its origins. Launch is scheduled for no earlier than Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 7:20 a.m. EST on an Ariane 5 launch vehicle from French Guiana.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

SpaceX to Launch IXPE Spacecraft on Thursday Morning

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (SpaceX PR) — SpaceX is targeting Thursday, December 9 for Falcon 9’s launch of NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission to low Earth orbit from historic Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The 90-minute launch window opens at 1:00 a.m. EST (6:00 UTC). A backup opportunity is available on Friday, December 10 with the same 90-minute launch window, should it be needed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

AFRL Celebrates Launch of Smallsat Ascent to GEO Space

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AFRL PR) — The Air Force Research Laboratory’s Space Vehicles Directorate small satellite named Ascent was launched Dec. 7 from Cape Canaveral, Florida as part of the U.S. Space Force’s Space Test Program-3 mission, aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Japanese Billionaire Arrives at International Space Station

HOUSTON (NASA PR) — Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano on the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station at 8:40 a.m. EST while the station was traveling 260 miles over the Atlantic Ocean. Coverage of hatch opening and welcome remarks will air at 10:15 a.m. on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA's latest astronaut trainees are already dreaming of the Moon

As a former national team cyclist who'd fix her own bikes, and before that as a child helping out on her family's cattle farm, NASA trainee astronaut Christina Birch has plenty of experience working with her hands. With America's sights now set on returning to the Moon -- this time establishing long-term habitats -- Birch is dreaming big: "If I could assist the mission in any way, by helping build something on the Moon, that would be super cool," she told AFP. The 35-year-old is one of ten new recruits announced by the US space agency this week, the latest members of what it calls the "Artemis generation," named for the Artemis program to put American boots on lunar soil later this decade, and later on to Mars. Selected from a competitive field of 12,000 applicants, their diverse profiles have been picked with the goal of accomplishing humankind's toughest exploration missions to date.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

NASA: Hubble telescope regains full capability

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has returned to full operation after more than a month of interruptions due to communication trouble with the orbiting observatory, NASA said Tuesday. The historic space telescope, which has revealed startling images of stars, galaxies and other space objects since 1990, sent...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

NASA’s EPSCoR Funds Model Spacesuits for the Future

Ever since he was a young boy, watching the televised lunar landings from his hometown of Cañuelas, Argentina, Pablo de León knew he wanted to contribute to human space exploration. Now, as chair of the Department of Space Studies at the University of North Dakota (UND), he’s doing just that, designing and developing 3D-printed spacesuit models that may support future exploration of Mars. The research is made possible through the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR), a part of NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement and based at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Updated Launch Time

Launch preparations are underway, but because of high velocity upper level winds the new launch time is 5:19 a.m. EST for the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Space Test Program 3 (STP-3) mission, managed by the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC), from Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

