DEAR DR. ROACH: The rims of my ears both get so sore I can’t even sleep on them. What can I do? — W.W. ANSWER: There are many causes for pain in the cartilage of the ear, including trauma and infection. However, when both ears are involved, it raises the concern for a rare but serious disease called relapsing polychondritis. This is an inflammatory and degenerative disease of unknown cause. It is most common in people of European ancestry and is often diagnosed between ages 40 and 60, but it can occur at any age. As the “relapsing” in its name suggests, symptoms can come and go.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO