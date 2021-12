The forest-themed meal box incorporates all of McDonald’s iconic branding and design values but with a fairytale-ish twist!. There’s a lot to be said for the amount of heat Mcdonald’s has gotten in the past few years for their non-sustainable practices. Although, we can deem this heat fruitful because the fast-food giant says it is attempting to make its Happy Meals greener! They intend to upgrade their packaging and make Happy Meal toys with recycled plastic or plastic sourced from renewable materials. But the fact of the matter remains that neither of these materials is really biodegradable. So, Malaysian designer Regina Lim decided to take matters into her own hand! She redesigned a ‘Happier Meal’ – one that is free of plastic, created from sustainable materials, and full of beautiful illustrations!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO