Food & Drinks

Cocktail Showdown 2

BevNET.com
 4 days ago

You're watching a free livestream. Become a BevNET & NOSH Insider to re-watch...

www.bevnet.com

seattlerefined.com

Cocktail of the Week: Bourbon Bee

Are you looking for a new way to enjoy your favorite bourbon? Well, look no further because the Bourbon Bee is here! This fantastic cocktail is a delicious combination of honey, lemon and Aperol — flavors that pair perfectly with whiskey and make for a satisfying sipping experience. Enjoy!. INGREDIENTS.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Savory Culinary Cocktails

Barcelona-based bar Two Schmucks was inspired by the culinary background of its own team and the dishes they have personal connections to, and it created a new cocktail menu with a savory twist. The salads served at brasseries in the south of France served as the starting point for the Melon, Cheese & Pepper cocktail, prepared with melon cordial, gin and vermouth and a burrata foam to finish.
RESTAURANTS
vinepair.com

8 of the Best RumChata Cocktail Recipes

RumChata, a rum-based cream liqueur with a horchata-inspired flavor profile, has for years been a sensation across the Midwest — Wisconsin in particular — but has more recently soared in popularity across the country. Why? Some may point to its familiar, crowd-pleasing notes of vanilla and cinnamon, while others might attribute its rise to the success of the cream liqueur category in general.
RECIPES
Food52

25 of the Merriest Christmas Cocktail Recipes

Christmas is just around the corner and, for weeks, we’ll be sharing our favorite holiday main courses, the best gifts to give to the person who insists they have everything, and how to DIY festive decorations for your home. But today, we’re sharing our go-to Christmas cocktail recipes for office parties and family gatherings.
RECIPES
#Food Drink
creativeloafing.com

Finely Crafted: Cocktails & Comedy

A night of Atlanta's finest standup comics and craft cocktails at Old Fourth Distillery. Cocktails start at 7PM, Comedy starts at 8PM. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test are mandatory. 21 and up.
ATLANTA, GA
The Pilot-Independent

Tom & Jerry Batter for Holiday Cocktail

Mixers can include spiced rum, brandy, milk, cocoa or eg nog. Separate the egg yolks from the whites. Use two clean bowls and crack the eggs and pass the eggs back and forth in the shell to let the whites fall into one bowl and yolks into the other bowl.
FOOD & DRINKS
bookriot.com

Cookbook Showdown: Hot Chocolate

Nothing soothes my soul quite as much as a mug of hot cocoa. I am not so much a chocolate snob as a lover of chocolate in any form so long as it is delicious. Nothing is more important to me during the holidays than having hot cocoa on hand. Swiss Miss is okay in a pinch, but I prefer more decadent options — homemade if I can manage it.
RECIPES
imbibemagazine.com

Christmopolitan Cocktail

“This has been on the Miracle menu in some form every year,” Joann Spiegel says of this drink that draws inspiration from Thanksgiving’s cranberry sauce. Using an atomizer, coat the inside of a chilled coupe with one spray of absinthe (alternately, rinse the glass with a few dashes of absinthe, discarding the excess). Shake the other ingredients with ice to chill and double strain into the prepared glass. Garnish.
FOOD & DRINKS
Lifestyle
Food & Drinks
TrendHunter.com

Ready-to-Pour Artisan Cocktails

The Primo Aperitivo collection has been expanded by Mercury Spirits to provide consumers with a way to easily enjoy a number of different cocktails from the comfort of home. The collection now includes the Primo Aperitivo Americano and the Primo Aperitivo Sbagliato, which are both crafted with premium ingredients in the recipe. The cocktails come ready-to-pour and are being launched in the UK at Ocado at a price point ranging from £25.99 to £28.99.
DRINKS
sunset.com

Salted Meyer Lemon Cocktail

This cocktail is a boozy take on the beloved soda chanh muôi, the salted lemonade soda found at restaurants, bakeries, and street stalls throughout Vietnam. Leave out the vodka for a refreshing drink any time of year. Salting and preserving the lemons takes three months, but that investment of time is worth it; once made, they’ll last indefinitely.
FOOD & DRINKS
cbslocal.com

Happy Hour: Holiday Cocktails

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine & Good Spirits, is mixing up some holiday cocktails. • 1 ½ oz Grey Goose Vodka ($32.99) • ½ oz St Germain Elderflower Liqueur ($34.99) • ½ oz Keep It Simple Syrup. • 1 ½ oz cranberry juice. • Cranberries and mint...
FOOD & DRINKS
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Holiday Cocktail Recipes: Low Calorie Cocktails to Cocktails for a Crowd

SPONSORED — ‘Tis the season to be merry and stock up on good tidings, cheer and cocktails. While the kiddos may consider Santa as the seasonal MVP, we drinking-age folks know that it’s really the bartender who takes the prize as jolliest elf. Nothing gets you in the holiday mood quite like a festively fashionable cocktail. With beloved classics, new favorites, or seasonally themed fizzers – there are plenty of options to brighten up your holiday celebrations and gatherings. And whether you’re keeping calories low or throwing a big bash, we’ve got the best cocktails to suit every noel need. It’s time to get those yuletide spirits flowing!
HOLIDAY, FL
TrendHunter.com

Bar-Quality Canned Cocktails

In collaboration with Crafts Spirits Cooperative, Death & Co. is venturing into ready-to-drink cocktails with a trio of canned beverages. There's the tart, gin-based Moonsail Fizz with notes of vanilla and passion fruit, the aromatic bourbon, ginger and birch blend Ranger Buck and Aurora Highball, which explores a unique pairing of vodka with pear brandy and sake.
FOOD & DRINKS
BevNET.com

The Cocktail Hour Welcomes an Alluring New Guest with Red Saint

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Red Saint Botanical Spirits debuts at BevNET Live December 6-7 in Santa Monica, California. The antithesis of hard seltzer, Red Saint is brewed from rare teas, real botanicals, and fruit, offering a refreshing taste with something deliciously devious. This “spirit-based hard tea” is crafted with only natural ingredients and flavors, very low sugar, and just enough caffeine to keep socializing on point and upbeat.
SANTA MONICA, CA
cincinnatimagazine.com

Cocktails to Enjoy This Holiday Season

Craving a cocktail to get you in the holiday mood? Try these festive drinks from three local bars that are bound to keep you warm and fuzzy this season. In the spirit of the holidays, Cincinnati’s first distillery since prohibition has put together three festive cocktails to enjoy during the holidays (check out these ND drinks on our TikTok!):
CINCINNATI, OH
Mashed

Homemade Shrimp Cocktail Recipe

People who love shrimp have undoubtedly enjoyed it in every which way possible. As we shrimp lovers know, there are a lot of recipes for grilling and frying shrimp, but when it comes down to shrimp cocktail, we usually buy it at a store or a restaurant. Contrary to popular belief, shrimp cocktail is pretty easy to make, and it's also more affordable to do it yourself than to get it from the grocery store or on a night out. This recipe also includes a wonderful cocktail sauce recipe as well because shrimp and cocktail sauce go together like peanut butter and jelly.
RECIPES
Boston Globe

Cocktail recipes: Smoky cocktails without a single ember

Whether you’re smoke-averse or all-in on them, these mezcal- and scotch-based cocktails will satisfy. Smoking in crowded bars may mostly (and happily) be a relic of the past, but the cocktail glass itself hasn’t lost all elements of smoke — often imparted by ingredient alone. Many fall in one of two smokiness camps: You like — insert Scotch or mezcal here — or you don’t.
RECIPES
Punch

The Ultimate Guide to Cocktail Glassware

The best go-tos and splurges in every category, plus our favorite outliers and sources for vintage finds. Here at Punch, our priority has always been what’s in the glass. But that doesn’t mean we don’t pay attention to the cocktail glass itself. We’ve spent more time than most handling coupes and copitas of every ilk; we’ve seen Negronis served in lightbulbs and Old-Fashioneds in hollow ice spheres. All to say that over the years we’ve learned what works and what doesn’t when it comes to drinkware.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Broth-Infused Cocktail Recipes

Just in time for the colder weather, Campbell's recently introduced the new Campbell's BrothTails recipes. The broth-inspired cocktails re-imagine the cocktail experience with Campbell's broth. In collaboration with mixologists, the brand has developed a collection of deliciously drinkable and unique cocktails. The out-of-the-box recipes range from a Truffle Mushroom Daiquiri...
RECIPES

