Winner's Bag: Viktor Hovland, Hero World Challenge
The golf equipment Viktor Hovland used to win the 2021 Hero World Challenge:
DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 661 TX shaft (From $547 at Carl’s Golfland and $549 at Dick’s Sporting Goods)
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei Blue AV 85 TX shaft (From $299 at Carl’s Golfland and Dick’s Sporting Goods), Ping G425 Max (20.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 shaft
IRONS: Ping i210 (4-PW), with KBS Tour V 120X shafts (From $949.99 at GlobalGolf)
WEDGES: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50 degrees adjusted to 49, 56 degrees adjusted to 54.5), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (60 degrees), with KBS Tour V 130 X shafts (Glide Forged Pro from $197 at Carl’s Golfland and $199 at Dick’s Sporting Goods)
PUTTER: Ping PLD prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1 (From $50 per dozen at titleist.com and carlsgolfland.com)
GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC
