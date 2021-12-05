ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winner's Bag: Viktor Hovland, Hero World Challenge

By David Dusek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
David Dusek/Golfweek

The golf equipment Viktor Hovland used to win the 2021 Hero World Challenge:

DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 661 TX shaft (From $547 at Carl’s Golfland and $549 at Dick’s Sporting Goods)

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei Blue AV 85 TX shaft (From $299 at Carl’s Golfland and Dick’s Sporting Goods), Ping G425 Max (20.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 shaft

IRONS: Ping i210 (4-PW), with KBS Tour V 120X shafts (From $949.99 at GlobalGolf)

WEDGES: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50 degrees adjusted to 49, 56 degrees adjusted to 54.5), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (60 degrees), with KBS Tour V 130 X shafts (Glide Forged Pro from $197 at Carl’s Golfland and $199 at Dick’s Sporting Goods)

PUTTER: Ping PLD prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1 (From $50 per dozen at titleist.com and carlsgolfland.com)

GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

