Winner's Bag: Viktor Hovland, Hero World Challenge

Earlier in the week, Collin Morikawa arrived in the Bahamas. On Tuesday, he became engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Katherine Zhu. On Saturday, he took the 54-hole lead at the Hero World Challenge. On Sunday, he could move to No. 1 in the world. There are good weeks. And then there are the seven or so days Morikawa has had. Here are three things you need to know after Saturday’s third round at the Albany Golf Course in New Providence, Bahamas.

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO