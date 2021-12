QTPOC+ is a student-run organization that is built entirely for queer and trans students of color at Willamette. It aims to create a safe space for some of the most marginalized students on campus. Above all else, the group fosters a supportive community. “It’s the only place where we can not be a minority in two ways. We can be only with people of color, only with queer people. Our identities are not made political in that space,” said Amanda France (‘22), the club’s president. The group makes a conscious effort in their activities and discussions to be mindful of the other marginalized identities, such as neurodiversity and disability, of their members, which also impact their experiences in the world.

SALEM, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO