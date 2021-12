Tesla has opened its first store in Puerto Rico, El Nuevo Día reports. The showroom opened in the Plaza Las Américas shopping center in the capital city of San Juan. This marks Tesla’s first official physical point of sale in the US territory, the article noted. If you are in the area, you can find it next to the Galería shoe store between JCPenney and Macy’s on the first level. Along with several EVs on display, Tesla is also showcasing its solar panels and battery products there.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO