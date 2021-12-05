ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘KISSMAS’ Returns to 103.5 KISS FM

By Mateo
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's the most wonderful time of the year around 103.5 KISS FM, as KISSMAS has returned--back by popular demand!. Each...

1035kissfmboise.com

Comments / 0

Related
edm.com

k?d Returns With Cyberpunk-Inspired Remix of Hikaru Utada's "One Last Kiss": Listen

After taking a break from releases for nearly 11 months, k?d has picked up where he left off with a new remix of Hikaru Utada’s “One Last Kiss.”. Utada's original song, released in early 2021, was part of the singer-songwriter and producer's eponymous Japanese-language EP, the first of his career. The titular "One Last Kiss" featured a minimalist arrangement with dainty melodies and spacey soundscapes. With ample room to run with a new vision, k?d got to work implementing a transformative new vision that is not easily replicated.
MUSIC
Variety

Watch Ed Sheeran Get Loopy With His New Songs at Intimate L.A. Show

Ed Sheeran is doing what could reasonably be considered a series of “underplay” shows this week, mostly for winners of radio contests, including appearances at New York’s Empire State Building and Irving Plaza. Before he headed east, the pop superstar got his very intimate mini-tour underway with a hour-long show for SiriusXM subscribers at the Belasco Theatre, the smallest and most club-like of the downtown L.A. historic venues that are currently open for concerts. The venue suited him well in everything but his fame level, at which point it stands out as a colossal mismatch. Sheeran can and does fill the...
TV SHOWS
culturemap.com

106.1 KISS FM presents Jingle Ball

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. 106.1 KISS FM presents Jingle Ball, featuring performances by Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiss Fm#Tap In#Popular Demand#Radios#Closets#Kissmas
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

13 Unique Gift Ideas For Someone Who Has Everything

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Radar Online.com

Nick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Got All His Baby Mamas Together, Except Mariah Carey, To Reveal 5-Month-Old Son's Secret Brain Tumor Battle

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott brought all his baby mamas together to reveal their 5-month-old son's secret brain tumor battle before his death. Every woman that Nick has fathered a child with showed up, except Mariah Carey. Article continues below advertisement. On Tuesday, Nick tearfully announced their infant, Zen, had...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

GMA's Robin Roberts' pristine home with girlfriend Amber Laign is too beautiful

While Good Morning America's Robin Roberts only lives in Connecticut with her partner Amber Laign on the weekends – she hasn't scrimped on luxury. In the week the star lives in a New York apartment to be closer to work, but over the weekend she retreats to her country home complete with a light and airy conservatory space as well as a pool in the backyard. She's owned the property for over two decades and it's stunning. Keep scrolling to take a look around her residence…
CELEBRITIES
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the extraordinarily wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything,...
TRAVEL
TVShowsAce

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Paul MacNeill Suffers Tragic Loss After Filming

After filming his episode of My 600-Lb. Life, Paul MacNeill suffered a tragic loss. In a Facebook Live video updating his friends and family members on his weight loss progress, he also revealed someone dear to him had passed away. According to Paul MacNeill, he was dealing with the tragic death of his father Thomas. Now, Paul MacNeill’s Facebook profile is pretty locked down, so he didn’t provide any details on how or when exactly his father Thomas passed away.
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Gives Blake Shelton A Kiss As She Returns To ‘The Voice’ For Special Appearance

Gwen Stefani came back to ‘The Voice’ to visit husband Blake Shelton and introduce season 19’s winner Carter Rubin. Gwen’s back! Gwen Stefani, 52, stopped by The Voice to visit husband Blake Shelton, 45, and the rest of the judges on Nov. 30. The No Doubt vocalist was thrilled to make her first appearance on the musical competition since getting married to the country star. It was also her first time returning since winning season 19 with singer Carter Rubin, who she was there to introduce.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

'America's Got Talent' Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead At 23

Hicks' mother, Jodi, confirms the singer-songwriter was found lifeless at a friend's home in Liberty, South Carolina. Hicks' cause of death is currently known as of Wednesday (December 8), however, her mother told TMZ that the singer-songwriter battled with mental health issues, including depression and substance abuse. Jodi said Skilyr...
LIBERTY, SC
hotnewhiphop.com

Freeway Says He's The First Rapper With A Beard Diamond, Shows Off Gem In Video With Soulja Boy

2021 saw Soulja Boy take credit for what seemed like any and all trends in hip hop. The "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" rapper claimed he was the first rapper to do seemingly everything any other rapper has ever done. In May, Soulja Boy said he was the first rapper on YouTube. In July, he checked Lil Uzi Vert, who claimed he was the first rapper to purchase a planet, and said he had a planet "a long time ago," and likened himself to Elon Musk. In August, he said he was "the first rapper with Kim Kardashian," and three months later, Soulja Boy said he was the first rapper to receive an apology from Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy