Morning Flurries: MacKinnon’s shootout supremacy

Johnson: “That was great. He doesn’t go 5-hole too often.”. Francouz: “He kind of surprised me, and I’m pretty sure he surprised Grubi too.”. Bednar: “I’ll watch it tomorrow.”https://t.co/6L7YqRm1HN— Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) January 22, 2023. The team is releasing a feature on...
Wolves win both games with Kochetkov in net

Power Play % (Rank): 16.7% (T-28th) Penalty Kill % (Rank): 82.7% (T-8th) Leading Scorer (Overall): Malte Stromwall (26) Most Goals: Vasily Ponomarev, Brendan Perlini (10) Most Assists: Stromwall (19) Next Game: Tuesday, January 24 at Tucson. What a difference a goaltender makes. Pyotr Kochetkov played in two of the Wolves’...
Pens/Panthers Recap: Letang is the hero with OT goal and four points in first game back

The good news for the Penguins: Kris Letang is back from injury and in the lineup for the first time in almost a month. The bad news for the Penguins: goalie drama is back. Mike Sullivan announced Tristan Jarry as the starter after the morning skate, but plans change. Jarry apparently injured somewhere along the way with only Casey DeSmith dressed.

