Montblanc Summit 2+ Chinese Wear OS needs Global Wear OS to replace

HI all, I have a problem with Bluetooth on the following A-MEDIA AUTO head unit:. Build number rk3399-userdebug 10 QQ2A.200305.004.A1 eng.hct.20210902163038 test-keys. I know Bluetooth problems appear to be legion on these Chinese head units, but maybe someone can help me sort this out. Now there is no problem pairing any device with a PIN: mobile phones and OBD2 dongles pair up just fine. But I have a lot of Bluetooth devices and applications that communicate directly - no pairing required - such as battery monitors, BMSs, mobile phone repeater units. These devices/applications used to work on my old Android 9 head unit (different chipset entirely), but now on this new Rockchip 3399 Android 10 unit, none of them can communicate at all.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO