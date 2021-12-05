ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls On a Long Bike Trip Pick Up a Stray Kitten | The Dodo

Cover picture for the articleMagda and her friend found Icky on the street, and knew that they couldn't...

Dog Chained Up For 6 Years Is Free For The Very First Time | The Dodo

This dog, who's been chained up for 6 years, is finally free for the very first time. To help Takis save more dogs, you can support the Takis Shelter: http://thedo.do/takis. Follow him on Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/Takis-Shelter-non-profit-organisation-591844890918840/. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The...
Watch This Scrawny, Injured Kitten Turn Into The Fluffiest Cat | The Dodo Cat Crazy

This cat's unrecognizable now — and greets every person who comes into his parents' bakery 💛. Keep up with Lucky on Instagram: https://thedo.do/luckybracecat and Facebook: https://thedo.do/Luckybracecat. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on...
Orlando concert picks, Dec. 3-7: Street Cleaner, Moondragon, Pressure Kitten, Fotocrime, Fool's Ghost, Church Girls

Be a mensch and mask up if you go out. Street Cleaner, Watch Out for Snakes, Moondragon, Pressure Kitten: By definition, all synthwave evokes 1980s cinema. But few acts make it come to life like San Diego's Street Cleaner, who isn't content to simply conjure the soundtracks; rather, he performs live in full costume like an early Mad Max character to personally embody the era's iconography. Set that stage presence to high-action music of sweeping grandeur and you've got a proper spectacle. Completing the bill will be Atlanta chiptune synthwaver Watch Out for Snakes, Orlando acts Moondragon and Pressure Kitten, and Tampa's DJ Veine. (8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Will's Pub, $15)
HALO’S 25 CATS OF CHRISTMAS – BABY GIRL & HER KITTENS

Ranger may take center stage, he’s so cute, but don’t forget about his mother, Baby Girl, the beautiful young Tiger in the background who is so sweet and loves to be pet. She and her 4 kittens (3 black – Ranger, Cole,. and Jilly) and Neddie (black and white female)...
Video Shows A Bear In Los Angeles Trying To Take Down An Inflatable Deer!

Rachel Gasparini posted a wild occurrence that happened right in her front yard. Her neighbor was able to catch the moment a bear approached and attacked a giant reindeer inflatable decoration on Gasparini's lawn. According to Twitter, this happened up in the hills of Monrovia in LA County. If you...
12 cozy gifts to order right now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. These cozy products make great gifts for yourself or someone else Looking for a cozy gift for yourself or someone else? While warm blankets and soft pajamas are great options, consider expanding your horizons into other products that cater to creature comforts. Cozy gifts help recipients […]
Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
Pet of the Week: Sensational Sage, a tiny Shiba Inu mix always on the go

This week’s Pet of the Week is Sensational Sage, a Shiba Inu mix whose tail can never stop wagging. Here’s what Safe Haven Puppy Rescue had to say about Sensational Sage:. Sage and his siblings Penny, Honey and Hickory are all friendly little pups whose tails never stop wagging. They’re just 9 weeks old and weigh 8 pounds or so. The online dog breed detector says Shiba Inu among other less likely breeds but these pups are clearly a delightful mix of many different breeds making them ALL AMERICAN mutt puppies!!! Any of these happy little pups will make their adopters terrific companions!!! Sage is up to date on her vaccinations and dewormings and carries an adoption fee of $389 which includes his microchip.
Mountain Lion Destroys Deer Decoy In Awesome Trail Cam Video

Mountain Lions have to be one of the coolest animals in America. Sure, there are all kinds of insane creatures out there, but the majestic nature combined with ferocious killing ability puts these big cats right at the top. While they are relatively rare (about 37,000 throughout the United States,...
Australian couple hires private jet to fly in beloved Bali street dog from New Zealand

A Queensland woman is hiring a private jet worth over $40,000 (£30,340) to get her pet — a street dog from Bali — to come and stay with her in Australia.Natasha Corbin, a resident of Sunshine Coast, Queensland, said that she has been trying to get her dog, Munchkin, a former street dog from Bali in Indonesia, to Australia for the past six years. She said that she met the dog when she was living in Bali with her partner David Daynes. “When we decided to move to Bali, my partner had one rule for me because I’m such a...
Sausage dog gives birth to 10 puppies as small as mice

A sausage dog gave birth to ten pups born as small as mice and the supersized litter is now being cared for by their proud owner - who delivered the babies herself. Stacey Whiteley got the shock of her life when she learnt her pregnant pooch Cheesecake was giving birth to a supersized litter.
