Girls On a Long Bike Trip Pick Up a Stray Kitten | The Dodo

Be a mensch and mask up if you go out. Street Cleaner, Watch Out for Snakes, Moondragon, Pressure Kitten: By definition, all synthwave evokes 1980s cinema. But few acts make it come to life like San Diego's Street Cleaner, who isn't content to simply conjure the soundtracks; rather, he performs live in full costume like an early Mad Max character to personally embody the era's iconography. Set that stage presence to high-action music of sweeping grandeur and you've got a proper spectacle. Completing the bill will be Atlanta chiptune synthwaver Watch Out for Snakes, Orlando acts Moondragon and Pressure Kitten, and Tampa's DJ Veine. (8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Will's Pub, $15)
Comments / 0