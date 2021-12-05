ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens announce inactives for Week 13 matchup vs. Steelers

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have been going through injuries ever since before the 2021 NFL season began. Despite that, the team stands at 8-3 and are atop the entire AFC.

Ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the Steelers, Baltimore announced their inactives. Ravens tight end Nick Boyle is inactive today after playing the last few games. He’s been battling some injuries after coming back from a gruesome knee injury in 2020. It would’ve been nice to have Boyle playing today to give the offensive line some help and to protect Lamar Jackson.

The secondary also needs to step up without cornerback Chris Westry playing, so players like cornerback Marlon Humphrey need to have good games. Cornerback Jimmy Smith coming back can certainly help overcome the loss of Westry.

It’s good to see that Smith as well as defensive lineman Calais Campbell are playing today after missing the last few games with injuries. That will definitely help out the defense, which has been playing great lately.

The Steelers also announced their inactives, which features cornerback Joe Haden among others.

