Porto (Portugal) (AFP) – Atletico Madrid grabbed a place in the last 16 of the Champions League as Antoine Griezmann scored one goal and had a key role in the two others as the Spanish side beat Porto 3-1. The win in northern Porto coupled with AC Milan’s 2-1 defeat to a second-string Liverpool side at the San Siro was enough to send Diego Simeone’s side through as the second-placed team in Group B despite starting the day bottom.

