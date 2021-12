There’s a bizarre fantasy popular in crypto circles known as the “Bitcoin Citadel”. The fantasy goes back to 2013, when Redditor Luka Magnotta uploaded a post as a time traveller from the future. He described his world as a wildly unequal dystopia, divided between bitcoin maximalists and their eternal no-coiner slaves. In his premonition, bitcoin early adopters reside in isolated citadels as kings, while everyone else suffers the social collapse outside.Although meant as a nightmare vision of a future under bitcoin, predictably, Magnotta’s post was lauded by crypto enthusiasts. The Bitcoin Citadel connected to their libertarian dreams of cosseted bunkers...

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO