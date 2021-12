Another week, another loss for the now 2-10 Houston Texans as they're shut out 31-0 by the Indianapolis Colts. Here are our top 10 observations from this Sunday's loss ... It wasn't all doom and gloom. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill has been a consistent bright spot all season and today was no exception. He had 20 tackles, one sack, and three tackles for a loss. His 13 tackles in the first half are tied for the most in a single half in Texans franchise history.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO