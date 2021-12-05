Rumor: Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is coming to Switch

Ubisoft has announced that it's extending Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Oskoreia Festival for another week, so you've got more time to chase those Oskoreia Festival rewards. The Oskoreia Festival will now end on December 9th. If you haven't yet been able to try it out, now's your chance to do so. There are three replayable activities: horse riding, archery, and a "tournament against spirits," in which Ubisoft says you face waves of "spectral warriors" to test your combat skills. The Oskoreia Festival also adds new quests which have you "protecting Ravensthorpe from harmful spirits," including the quest Homeward and An Honourable Death. As usual, this seasonal event also brings its own rewards which can be purchased with festival tokens. You can earn the Hel's Scythe weapon, settlement decorations, new hair and beard styles, a tattoo set, and a new creepy raven skin.
