Rumor: Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is coming to Switch

Geoff Keighley has confirmed that Activision Blizzard won’t appear at The Game Awards 2021, following allegations of abuse, harassment, and predatory behavior in the workplace. However, Call of Duty is nominated for a couple categories and still eligible to win. Keighley has published a thread on Twitter that explains this decision, stating, “There is no place for abuse, harassment or predatory practices in any company or any community.” He continued to say, “I also realize we have a big platform which can accelerate and inspire change. We are committed to that, but we all need to work together to build a better and a more inclusive environment so everyone feels safe to build the world’s best games.” However, Activision Blizzard president Rob Kostich is currently still the first person listed on the advisory board for The Game Awards.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO