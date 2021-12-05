ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Rumor: Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is coming to Switch

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise is somehow 14 years old already, and it has a lot of fans with a lot of opinions on what has and hasn’t worked well. However, a lot of people seem to agree that Assassin’s Creed II and its offshoots, starring Ezio Auditore da Firenze, are one...

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

Related
culturedvultures.com

10 Games Like Assassin’s Creed You Should Check Out

The Assassin’s Creed series has mastered the art of stealth, melee combat, and parkour mechanics, even though the most recent entries don’t feature as much of the latter as we like. These games like Assassin’s Creed might scratch that itch. The series certainly isn’t short of games – there are...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Fan Clamouring for Assassin's Creed Origins 60FPS Update on PS5 Continues

Ever since Ubisoft pushed a surprise PlayStation 5 update for Assassin's Creed Odyssey — allowing the PS4 game to run at 60 frames-per-second on Sony's current-gen console — fans have been wondering whether Assassin's Creed Origins will get the same treatment. Odyssey's update arrived back in August, so what's the hold up?
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Monster Hunter World Assassin’s Creed Crossover Ending

One Monster Hunter crossover is about to come to an end. Capcom announced the Assassin’s Creed Monster Hunter World event is about to end. On December 3, 2021, the quests will be removed. However, if you already took part in them, you get to keep the rewards permanently. The Monster...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Basim's Sword Is Up for Grabs in New Assassin's Creed Valhalla Challenge

The cool curved sword that Basim uses in Assassin's Creed Valhalla could soon be yours to wield. The deadly looking one-handed blade is up for grabs as a reward for completing the game's newest community challenge, which begins today. Said challenge tasks players with killing 250,000 enemies with one-handed swords...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#The Ezio Collection#The Nintendo Switch#Xbox One#The Rebel Collection#Activision Blizzard
trueachievements.com

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Oskoreia Festival extended for another week

Ubisoft has announced that it's extending Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Oskoreia Festival for another week, so you've got more time to chase those Oskoreia Festival rewards. The Oskoreia Festival will now end on December 9th. If you haven't yet been able to try it out, now's your chance to do so. There are three replayable activities: horse riding, archery, and a "tournament against spirits," in which Ubisoft says you face waves of "spectral warriors" to test your combat skills. The Oskoreia Festival also adds new quests which have you "protecting Ravensthorpe from harmful spirits," including the quest Homeward and An Honourable Death. As usual, this seasonal event also brings its own rewards which can be purchased with festival tokens. You can earn the Hel's Scythe weapon, settlement decorations, new hair and beard styles, a tattoo set, and a new creepy raven skin.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Terraria: Journey's End coming to Nintendo Switch

Terraria: Journey's End is on its way to Nintendo Switch next year. The final update to Re-Logic's sandbox game, this release will bring parity of content between all console versions. The launch is on 4th January 2022, with the news announced in a Terraria State of the Game blog post.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Latest activity

Raceface59 replied to the thread Switch Broke All The Rules. I own too many consoles and too many games, not unlike a lot of you. The more I play my Switch, the more I'll admit that I could easily... J. John Friscia posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

This Gorgeous 4K Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Showcase With Ray Tracing Effects is Pure Eye Candy

A brand-new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 4K showcase has been released, showing how gorgeous this title really is. Ubisoft’s latest Assassin’s Creed installment are known for their stunning environments, and Valhalla is no exception. The team behind the game has really done an exceptional job at giving players an immersive environment with beautiful lighting. Although the game already looks pretty great on PC and the next-gen consoles, this new showcase is something else. Courtesy of “Digital Dreams”, this new video has the title running in 4K resolution on Ultra Settings on an NVIDIA RTX 3090 GPU with ReShade Ray Tracing effects to improve Valhalla’s Ambient Occlusion effects and Global Illumination.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Nintendo
gameranx.com

Paper Mario is Coming to Nintendo Switch Online’s N64 Expansion Pack

Let's hope this doesn't disappoint. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launched back in October with nine N64 titles and the tenth will be released later this month: Paper Mario. The N64 release of Paper Mario debuted to players in August 2000. It was the first game in the now-popular...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Amazon Deals: Get Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Hotline Miami Collection, and The Falconeer Up to 71% Off

As the pandemic continues, we all have more time than ever to play video games. However, we’re also endlessly craving for new games to play. If you’re in the same boat, then we’ve got your back. There are a ton of great games out there for every platform and many of them are on sale right now. Follow these links and you can scoop them up right now at massive discounts. Here are ten great Amazon video game deals that are sure to make you smile.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Activision Blizzard won’t be at The Game Awards 2021, but AB president is still on advisory board

Geoff Keighley has confirmed that Activision Blizzard won’t appear at The Game Awards 2021, following allegations of abuse, harassment, and predatory behavior in the workplace. However, Call of Duty is nominated for a couple categories and still eligible to win. Keighley has published a thread on Twitter that explains this decision, stating, “There is no place for abuse, harassment or predatory practices in any company or any community.” He continued to say, “I also realize we have a big platform which can accelerate and inspire change. We are committed to that, but we all need to work together to build a better and a more inclusive environment so everyone feels safe to build the world’s best games.” However, Activision Blizzard president Rob Kostich is currently still the first person listed on the advisory board for The Game Awards.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy