Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have been an unstoppable duo since the early 2010s. During their time together, they have won four Super Bowls with two different teams, and each player has helped the other with their incredible statistics. At this point in his career, Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends to ever play the game, and in the eyes of many, he is easily the most dominant. The same goes for Tom Brady as far as quarterbacking is concerned, especially given his seven Super Bowl trophies.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO