It's time to "Light Up the Season" by decorating the outside of your home for the holidays for the City's annual home decorating contest! Categories include best lights, most creative, and original theme. Nominations will be accepted until 12 noon on December 13th. Judging will take place beginning that same evening and continue into that week. Winners will be recognized at the City Council meeting on December 20, 2021 at 6:30 pm and will receive a yard sign. Email your nomination with a photograph and your name and address to Andrea Lira. For more information, please contact the Community Center at 562-383-4200.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 10 DAYS AGO